Cheater Pancake Syrup
This was the DIY pancake syrup I grew up with. It tastes fabulous without all the extra work of getting real tapped maple syrup. It's also a cheaper way to have syrup, as these are things I always have in my cupboard.
This was the DIY pancake syrup I grew up with. It tastes fabulous without all the extra work of getting real tapped maple syrup. It's also a cheaper way to have syrup, as these are things I always have in my cupboard.
Very good! I did not add the maple flavoring, I just used vanilla and it was delicious.Read More
Although this is not the recipe we use, I love homemade syrup! I recently learned that covering the syrup and boiling about a minute reduces the chance of your syrup crystalizing.Read More
Very good! I did not add the maple flavoring, I just used vanilla and it was delicious.
Although this is not the recipe we use, I love homemade syrup! I recently learned that covering the syrup and boiling about a minute reduces the chance of your syrup crystalizing.
I've been seeking out DIY recipes to replace products we normally purchase at an inflated price with artificial ingredients, so in that regard, this recipe foots the bill. However, it was WAY sweet! I mean, it's syrup, so, duh, but WAY WAY WAY sweet, lol. It was good, but next time I will attempt with 1c white sugar and 1.5c water just to see what happens. At the very least, I can boil longer to achieve greater thickness and evap some water. I added homemade pure vanilla extract, 1/2 stick cinnamon (while cooking), and a couple tbs real maple syrup for flavor (didn't have any extract).
This recipe was a lifesaver this morning as I realized at the last minute that I was out of syrup for my kids' pancakes. This made enough to fill just over half of a plastic syrup bottle. To get the butter flavored taste that my kids and husband like, I added a teaspoon of butter flavoring. I also upped the maple flavoring to a full teaspoon. Don't go into this recipe expecting real maple syrup. That's not what this is. My mom made this same recipe for us when we were kids only because she didn't want to pay for processed maple syrup AND we'll, the homemade syrup just tastes better. It's not the real deal, but if you need a maple syrup in a pinch, this works just fine. NOTE: Because I've made homemade pancake syrup before, I suggest you cook this recipe a little longer to thicken it up a bit. Three minutes is not enough for me, just under ten minutes was just right for me.
This didn't work for me. It was sickening sweet and didn't really taste like maple. As soon as it started to cool it began to crystallize, to the point where I just threw the remainder out.
Don't kid yourself! If you enjoy pure sugar then you will probably like this recipe....of course since it is so so so so so sweet my four year old though he was eating candy. Even though it tasted fine we probably would have been better dumping sugar on his waffles.
I didnt use any maple extract though, only vanilla extract and turned out great!
I made this with 1 c white sugar and 1 c brown sugar. I had no maple extract and I put in only 1/2 tsp of vanilla. The first day, I found the vanilla a little overpowering and wondered if it is really necessary. The second day, the flavours had meshed and it was amazing. The fate of the vanilla in this recipe was saved. However, I agree with France (from Quebec) that this is good enough to fool most -- (I'm from Ontario so it would fool me) *wink, wink* -- Possible crystalization concerned me, but I was prepared to re-heat the syrup to liquify the sugar again; however, I put it in an old syrup bottle and -- No Problem! -- The container must be airtight! Those who thought it was too sweet probably have never had pure maple syrup extracted from Maple Tree sap. It is sooooo sweet that it makes your teeth hurt. (They make little candies out of it so the four year old who thought it was candy paid this recipe the highest compliment!). If you want it thicker, add a little more brown sugar. For an Ontario "girl" who likes the price, this is AMAZING! No more buying syrup for me! Thanks Leetah!
I will never buy maple syrup again. This is so easy and fast to make. I didn't have maple extract, so I used butter extract in it's place. We loved it!
Nice and quick and close enough to fool most. I had to reduce the vanilla slightly as its taste was a bit too overpowering for me (I'm from Québec *wink*). I wonder if I could boil it a bit more and use it on snow... if I can find snow in Western Australia that is :) - note added Feb/06 this does crystallize, I'll make half a recipe from now on when making this.
I really like this syrup. I've been making it for over a year now. I made it the first time because I was making pancakes and realized I was out of syrup. My kids loved it so I haven't bought syrup since! I store it in an old Mrs. Butterworths bottle in the fridge. Sometimes it crystalizes a bit but with 3 kids the syrup is usually eaten up before it's an issue. I found natural maple extract/flavoring that I use.
This is a very good syrup that turns out great and way better then that bottled stuff it needs to cool completely to get the right consistency.
Wanna cut down on the sugar? Buy Splenda and follow the directions as to how much to sub in for the white sugar. It's splendidly Spenda and you just saved ooodles and ooodles of calories! Now not only will people think it's the real deal, but they'll save calories!
I have trouble digesting corn syrup, and I wanted to try this out. I used only brown sugar and vanilla extract only. As I cooled it and bottled it, I put it in a Mom's Syrup used pancake syrup bottle. The kids of course had to try it, and wouldn't go back to the other regular syrup! I gave it 4 stars as I think you don't need the maple flavor, but who knows - I'm thrifty...
I thought it was really good. Most of the reviews said it was "too sweet", but I didn't find it any sweeter than the garbage you buy in the store. I like it because it is versatile and you can add spices and/or extracts. My only recommendation would be to let it cook a little longer so that it becomes thicker. Good stuff!
This is a great basic recipe. And you can use pretty much any extract that goes well with vanilla, too. I used lemon in place of maple. It was terrific with a nice light flavor. I bet almond would be great, too.
I have made this a couple of different ways and my family loves it. I have made it with Splenda instead of white sugar and I have added both butter and cinnamon extracts to it as well. They can't get enough of it and I love that it's cheaper than buying it in the store. I just refill my Eggo dripless syrup container with this and they love it!
Too sweet, but at the same time not flavorful
This was fast, easy, and delicious--really handy when I reached in the cabinet for syrup and came out empty. It is very sweet, and I would not want this EVERY time we need syrup, but definitely a welcome change. I used 1/2 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract, and 1/2 teaspoon of imitation maple flavoring, and we all thought it was great. Thanks!
Didn't feel like going to the store to get syrup on a rainy Sunday morning and made this one instead. Did not have maple exctract but it was still very good. My husband and son loved it as they have a sweet tooth. It was a bit sweet for me but still very good. Easy, fast and less expensive than store bought. Addendum 1/19. I am storing it in the fridge in a glass jar with lid and so far it has not crystallized.
This turned out very good. One member said it was too sweet so I added a little salt to the sugar. I brought it to a boil and simmered for about 8 minutes, stirring a little. It was runny so I left it out all night, uncovered. This morning it was the same consistency as store-bought syrup. I funneled it in to my old syrup container. It made about 12 oz so next time I will double the recipe. Will add some butter extract next time for a richer flavor. This tasted better than my store-bought syrup. Thanks for the recipe!
.
My family didn't care for this much. I, being a nurse like to limit my families intake of corn syrup so I thought this would be a great substitute. They disagreed. I liked it fine...tasted very maple like. However, I agreed it was too sweet. I know that all syrup is just sugar and water....however the more you ate the more sweet it got. Totally overpowering the pancake. I like the frugality of the recipe however and the all natural ingredients.
Fabulous recipe...i didnt have the maple extract so i sub'd a tablespoon of maple syrup for that...i would definately recommend!
This is a good recipe. I would suggest to people if you like the Butter Pecan at IHOP then add 1/2 t. rum extract along with the maple and vanilla extracts. Delicious!!
This is delicious! I didn't have the maple extract but I don't think it needed it. I added a few shakes of Butter Buds for some buttery flavor and it tastes fantastic! Thank you for saving me a trip to the store!
Oh my gosh, I never thought it could taste as good or better than the store bought syrup. I was wrong. My boys & I love our pancakes soaked in syrup, so this was a hesitant experiment. It passed with flying colors. Now the next test is how well it lasts until next week or longer in the fridge. I put it in the empty store bought syrup container. I used 1 cup white & 1 cup brown & followed the rest of the recipe exact...and yes, we do have maple flavoring in our house. If this stores long in the refrigerator well, I will double the batch to fill the syrup bottle to the rim.
Great, easy alternative to overpriced store syrup made with high fructose corn syrup. I had all the ingredients lying around expect for maple extract, but it was good even without that.
I'm not a huge fan of syrup in general, but my husband LOVES it. I made this recipe because it's similar to the one his mom uses. I reduced the sugar to a half cup white sugar, and a half cup brown, and it turned out great. Even sweet enough for his sweet tooth. I also used a tsp. of each the vanilla and maple.
Good enough to please a bunch of Korean people^^... yes, it was really sweet... but I figured it being syrup, that's the danger isn't it? :)
Yes, it is way too sweet. For best results, mix 1 cup brown sugar, 1 cup white sugar, and 2 cups water. Bring to a boil, then add maple and vanilla.
This recipe is very tasty and much better than the store bought kind (other than real maple syrup which is very pricey.)
This syrup is sooooo yummy.Yes it is very sweet but that is the way syrup is supposed to be.I think the thickness is perfect.Mine did crystallize a little but it is so good I nor my family do not care.I will never buy store bought again.Thanks so much.
The flavour of this was good, but I think I may have cooked it too long, as soon as it cooled a bit it got hard lol. I'm sure it was my error. Great to have on hand when I'm out of syrup, like today.
Magnificent. Didn't have any Maple extract on hand so I just used the Vanilla extract like a lot of other had and it turned out wonderfully. Will definitely make again.
This was in no way syrup. It was sugar water.
My mother made this. I haven't tried your recipe but Mother alwasy made it with brown sugar only. I think that would reduce the sweetness others have commented on. Adding butter extract gives it more of a Mrs. B flavor. Never used vanilla.
Very easy and yummy.
This syrup is delicious! I love maple syrup on my pancakes and I wouldn't change a thing with this recipe. It's so simple to make and it tastes much better than the store bought kind.
this thickened quickly and did not pour easily after its first use. Probably will not nake again.
I liked this recipe. For a quick fix for breakfast I think it's perfect. For those that claimed it was too sweet, I would suggest adding butter to your taste while cooking....maybe a tad of nutmeg too.
I use this recipe all the time! Excellent when out of the real maple syrup, or when you just do not want to pay much for it. Thanks!
Whipped this up when I ran out of Aunt Jemima. Followed the recipe exactly and when cooled, I poured it into an old Aunt Jemima bottle, so that my picky son wouldn't automatically hate it. He didn't even notice! This is one of my new favorites (I'll just have to make sure to always have an empty store bought syrup container available!).
I grew up with a similar recipe for homemade syrup, it was 2 cups sugar, 1 cup water bring to boil for a few mins then add at least a tablespoon of maple extract and it was perfect. My mom taught me this and I still make it, my kids love it. I've used brown sugar when I didn't have enough white but it still equaled 2 cups. I've also added some kyro syrup to thinken it a bit to the hubby's liking. There are many things you could do to this recipe if you just play with it a bit.
Very good. Yes, very sweet, but so is pure maple syrup.
i would rather eat my pancakes dry than with this syrup. i tried to give this zero stars. anyone who thinks that this can replace maple syrup has no taste buds (and i am no particular fan of maple syrup!)
I did 2 c of sucanat sugar and 1 !/2 c of water and boiled it together. Added a splash of maple syrup for flavor at the end. Much better, not as sweet.
We have a pancake breakfast after our sunrise service on Easter Sunday. My contribution is homemade syrup for 100+. I just made this recipe and used my homemade vanilla. This tastes great and is already a hit! It was easy and cheaper than the store bought stuff and I know what the ingredients are!!!
We all loved the recipe even the kids. I did not have any maple therefore I did without it and the recipe still turned out delicious.
If I could, I would give this recipe 4 1/2. I liked the consistency, but would like if it was thicker. The flavor o the base was great, not fake tasting. Also, it has great color. I am not going to grade it based on its flavor seeing as i didnt add the maple. It was great with just more vanilla iin place. One thing I also did was added 1/2-3/4 Teas. of salt to help balance the sweetness. But what counts is that my whole family loved this! And it was super duper easy to make when i ran out of storebought.
unbelievable i didnt have no maple extract prepared it with the buttermilk pancakesI and they both r wondreful the syrup is just right thanks
This recipe (although easy to make) is way too sweet. I prefer natural maple strup over this recipe.
This was awesome. I kept forgetting to get syrup at the store and this recipe turned out great. I cooked it along with my pancakes and it was done at the same time. Pancakes, butter and syrup...Perfect!
This recipe tastes much much better than store bought syrup, but it needs an adjustment. If you make it as is, it is very runny and you have trouble saving it for later because so much of it crystallizes and becomes hard and unusable. To solve both of these problems, I add 1 tbsp of high fructose corn syrup. It thickens the sauce, and helps prevent crystallization. To further prevent crystallization, do not use metal instruments to stir the syrup -- no metal spoons, etc. Use wooden or plastic. Once you do that, it is really great.
My parents have been making this forever. However, they just use equal parts white sugar and boiling water (for example, 1 cup of each.) Usually boil the water using an electric kettle. Stir to dissolve the sugar, then add maple extract to taste. We've never tried it with other flavored extracts though I'm sure it's great. I may try this with half white sugar and half brown sugar next time I make it, but I think having 1 1/2c sugar to 1c water would make it too sweet. Basically just make a simple syrup and add a flavoring to it to get the right sweetness and consistency.
This recipe turned out to be a life saver since I was down to a 1/4 cup of syrup. I did adjust the sugar to 1 1/2 white and 3/4 cup brown. I only had vanilla and I boiled it 8-10 minutes, stirring often, to thicken it. I then added it to my leftover syrup and no one noticed! Then I got brave and made more and added it. Still no one noticed the difference! What an inexpensive and quick alternative!!
Very Good!
My family uses alot of syrup. We eat breakfast for dinner once a week so I often run out of syrup in the middle of a meal! I did decrease the sugar in this recipe and it was still too sweet. I added a little corn syrup to help thicken it. I stored the mixture in the refrigerator and ate the remaining pancakes with the cold syrup the next morning. The syrup had thickened and was the perfect consistency. I will still play around with the sugar amounts but from now on I will make the syrup the night before so it can sit in the frig. Thanks for the recipe.
This was a quick and fast recipe. I didn't have the maple extract so I used almond extract in its place. I liked the flavor better than the store bought syrup. I stored it in an old syrup bottle to reuse later. I picked 4 stars instead of 5 because I would have liked it better if it was a little thicker.
Quick, easy to use in a pinch. I halved the recipe and left out the maple extract. Worked great!
Very nice. Used 2t or so freeze dried maple powder rather than extract.
Very runny, way to sugary and a funny tast. I amd looking for something thicker and not so sweet
I made this for my kid's school breakfast thtat I volunteer for and they loved it. They perfered it over the store brand!
This turned out great!
This so simple and very tasty. My kids love it!
this receipy tastes great, but what I did is that I put 1/2 cup white sugar, and 1 1/2 brown sugar, and instead of vanilla extract and maple flavored extract I used vanilla essensses, and I added one tea spoon of Rose/flower water and 3 drops of lemon, great taste with pancake, thanks
Awesome! I ran out of pancake syrup, so decided to make my own by searching allrecipes.com. This tasted just like the kind my dad used to make when i was little!! Didn't use any maple flavoring, and added a little more vanilla extract. This was so good. Thickened after sitting awhile and was great on blueberry pancakes!!
Family didn't like the way it solidifies
I made this syrup exactly as the recipe called the first time. Excellent and it passed the mini monster test! I tried a couple others I found here but came back to this one. I now use this one exclusively. Sometimes though depending on the flavoring I have on hand I will use just vanilla, or maple or just vanilla and almond. It's not disappointed me yet! Thanks for sharing!
I gave this 4 stars because I changed the recipe a bit. I did not have the maple extract, so I added a 1/4 tsp of buttercream bakery emulsion instead. I also doubled the recipe and it was a little bit more than my 24 oz. empty bottle of store-bought stuff. I really like this recipe because I tried another recipe with milk and it was clumpy and had a weird consistency. It didn't stay smooth like this recipe. My kids loved this pancake syrup over homemade pancakes.
I used 1 cup brown sugar and 1 cup white sugar with 1 cup of water. The biggest piece of advice I have is to not stir it when it's boiling. I didn't know this when I made it and it crystallized almost immediately. I searched the web and decided to put it back in the pot, bring it back to a boil and bring the heat down a bit and let it simmer, covered, for 10 minutes. It's cooling now, but it was much smoother when I put it in the jar than the last time. Didn't have the maple extract so I just used the vanilla and a touch of almond flavoring. Taste was good and nice that there was no corn syrup involved.
Better than I thought and SUPER easy to do. I used almond and vanilla extract instead of maple and we loved it.
soooo good! this is definitely a keeper! I did add any maple or vanilla essence! ;-)
I read the reviews about the oversweet factor, I added 1 tsp. lemon juice and the vanilla, I skipped the maple flavoring. It turned out really good, obviously pure maple syrup lovers will be disappointed but this is better than store bought pancake syrups.
Even though it crystalized, I am still giving it 5 stars based on the flavor. I added some butter flavoring to it as well and MAN OH MAN, this was soo good! This was the only change I made. Serve it HOT over some freshly made pancakes and you will have the best pancake breakfast ever! Serving it hot makes a BIG difference in the taste.
I will admit, I am a pure maple syrup snob. I am usually inclined to pass on a dish altogether if I can't have the real thing. That being said, I discovered last minute that I only had about a quarter cup of maple syrup on hand when I'd already started the pancakes to serve 8 people. Instead of panicking, I decided to "wing it". I didn't quite have all the ingredients in the proper proportions for this recipe, but I did use it as a base. I found that a pinch of salt is really what was needed to balance out the over-sweetness. Also, instead of using maple extract, I added the quarter cup of real maple syrup in addition to homemade vanilla extract. It worked beautifully!! So much so that I may begin using this all the time to stretch out the real syrup that is so expensive around here. Thanks so much for this recipe (and for saving breakfast today)!!!
it taste good but its not as thick as i was hoping so three stars
I don't know why I've never made my own before. This was super quick and easy. Although I don't have maple extract in my cupboard (yet), my son said this is the best syrup ever. I plan to make it again when I have the maple.
I made this today after promising my toddler pancakes before realizing we’re out of our real NH maple syrup. Allrecipes never failed me! It’s very tasty even without maple extract. Once cooled, the consistency is perfect.
So easy and yummy~
easy and good....what else could i ask for
No changes and will make it again
I made this today after promising my toddler pancakes before realizing we’re out of our real NH maple syrup. Allrecipes never failed me! It’s very tasty even without maple extract. Once cooled, the consistency is perfect.
We made this many times, my family prefers it to store bought ... wonderful and easy
This worked out fine. Every one liked it.
This turned out great. I was in a pinch because both my kids had friends over for a sleepover and I was making pancakes. We only had about 1 cup of surf left which was not going to cut it. I found this quick easy recipe and decided to try it.?I liked it better than the store-bought syrup. I didn’t have any maple flavoring, so I substituted the half a teaspoon of maple flavoring for just an additional half a teaspoon of vanilla. Turned out delicious and the color was a nice dark brown. I put it in a mason jar in the fridge and hope it lasts! I don’t think I’ll be buying from the store anymore. ??
This is great if you're out of syrup from the store, or just feel like something different. I love that it's simple and uses pantry staples. I usually leave out the maple flavor and just use vanilla, but you could definitely try different flavors with it.
I ran out of syrup while company was with us. I found this recipe so tried it. No need to buy expensive syrup ever again!
This is a awesome recipe. I cut down on the vanilla and maple. It was very good.
Yes we were out of maple syrup and making pancakes, so this recipe saved me a trip to the store!! I used vanilla but did not have any maple flavoring, so instead, at the advice of my husband I tried just a few drops of almond extract and the result was delightful!! I also added about 1 Tablespoon of corn syrup to prevent the syrup from crystalizing (a trick I learned from watching Good Eats with Alton Brown)and so far it is working!!! Will definitely be keeping this amended recipe for future use!
Loved the recipe! Tastes great and you don’t have to use much. The only reason I gave this a four star review instead of five is that it crystallized really bad the first time I made it. I upped the cook time to 5 1/2 minutes and it turned out great! Just think the cook time needs adjusting for sure
This recipe is solid. I have used it on waffles and part of the base for orange chicken
I don't usually eat pancakes, but my family loves them. I like real maple syrup for them so they don't get corn syrup from regular pancake syrup. I tweaked this recipe by using 1 cup sucanat and 1 cup demerara sugar. My husband said it could use more maple flavor, but I thought it was great just the way it was. I would recommend this recipe for anyone in a pinch who doesn't have syrup on-hand!
3 minutes is WAY too long to boil this sugar mixture. It reduces the amount of water and turns it into a rock. It did taste decent, but I only got about 2 tablespoons of liquid out of this. The rest is a big chunk of crystalized sugar.
Tastes delicious. Super easy to make. My 5.year old said that it tastes better than the store bought brand. No preservatives . Will definitely make this again!
This recipe is sweet because it is not made with high fructose corn syrup. There is no cheap filler ingredients. When I want a less sweet topping on my pancakes I mix syrup (or homemade jam, which is also sweeter than regular jam) with yogurt.
Its a good recipe, I used amaretto as my flavoring, and I've added some butter to mines.
Will definitely make again
This was amazing! Didn't have Maple so just used vanilla.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections