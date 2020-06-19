Cheater Pancake Syrup

This was the DIY pancake syrup I grew up with. It tastes fabulous without all the extra work of getting real tapped maple syrup. It's also a cheaper way to have syrup, as these are things I always have in my cupboard.

Recipe by Leetah2Hope

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine white sugar, brown sugar, and water. Bring to a boil, and cook for about 3 minutes.

  • Stir in maple extract and vanilla, and remove form the heat. Let cool.

  • Serve at room temperature. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator. (It may crystallize a little if the container is not completely airtight.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; carbohydrates 19.7g; sodium 0.9mg. Full Nutrition
