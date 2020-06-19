Cheater Pancake Syrup

I made this with 1 c white sugar and 1 c brown sugar. I had no maple extract and I put in only 1/2 tsp of vanilla. The first day, I found the vanilla a little overpowering and wondered if it is really necessary. The second day, the flavours had meshed and it was amazing. The fate of the vanilla in this recipe was saved. However, I agree with France (from Quebec) that this is good enough to fool most -- (I'm from Ontario so it would fool me) *wink, wink* -- Possible crystalization concerned me, but I was prepared to re-heat the syrup to liquify the sugar again; however, I put it in an old syrup bottle and -- No Problem! -- The container must be airtight! Those who thought it was too sweet probably have never had pure maple syrup extracted from Maple Tree sap. It is sooooo sweet that it makes your teeth hurt. (They make little candies out of it so the four year old who thought it was candy paid this recipe the highest compliment!). If you want it thicker, add a little more brown sugar. For an Ontario "girl" who likes the price, this is AMAZING! No more buying syrup for me! Thanks Leetah!