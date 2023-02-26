Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Position a rack in the center position of the oven and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Place halved peppers, cut-side down, on the prepared baking sheet (leave stems on) and drizzle evenly with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season inside and outside of peppers with 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Bake in the preheated oven until peppers are almost tender and starting to brown, about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 6 minutes. Add garlic, cumin, and paprika, and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 4 minutes. Add beans and stir until heated through, about 1 minute.

Remove onion mixture from heat. Add cream cheese and stir until melted, about 2 minutes. Stir in chicken, 1/2 cup each pepper jack and white Cheddar, and season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Spoon about 1/2 to 2/3 cup chicken mixture into each pepper half (depending on size of the pepper). Mix together corn chips and remaining 1 cup each pepper jack and white Cheddar in a small bowl. Top peppers evenly with cheese-chip mixture (it's okay if cheese spills onto the baking sheet).

Bake until the cheese has melted and peppers are tender, about 8 minutes. Without removing peppers, turn oven to broil and broil until cheese is starting to brown in spots, about 3 minutes.