Chicken-Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Smoky/earth poblanos do have a mild kick, and act as a tender yet sturdy base for this cheesy chicken filling. The beans and tomatoes bulk it up with more texture and flavor. The sharp cheddar adds a nice tang while the pepper jack is melty and spicy. The corn chips on top add a crunch and extra hit of salty sweetness.

Active Time: 20 mins
Bake Time: 30 mins
Total Time: 35 mins
Servings: 4

Ingredients

4 poblano pepper, halved and seeded
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1 ½ cups finely chopped yellow onion
5 medium cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
1 (10 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles (such as RO*TEL)
1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
4 ounces cream cheese, cut into cubes
3 cups shredded cooked chicken
1 ½ cups shredded pepper jack cheese, divided
1 ½ cups shredded sharp white Cheddar cheese, divided
¼ cup corn chips (such as Fritos®, crushed
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
lime wedges for serving

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Position a rack in the center position of the oven and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Place halved peppers, cut-side down, on the prepared baking sheet (leave stems on) and drizzle evenly with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season inside and outside of peppers with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bake in the preheated oven until peppers are almost tender and starting to brown, about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 6 minutes. Add garlic, cumin, and paprika, and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 4 minutes. Add beans and stir until heated through, about 1 minute.

Remove onion mixture from heat. Add cream cheese and stir until melted, about 2 minutes. Stir in chicken, 1/2 cup each pepper jack and white Cheddar, and season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Spoon about 1/2 to 2/3 cup chicken mixture into each pepper half (depending on size of the pepper). Mix together corn chips and remaining 1 cup each pepper jack and white Cheddar in a small bowl. Top peppers evenly with cheese-chip mixture (it's okay if cheese spills onto the baking sheet).

Bake until the cheese has melted and peppers are tender, about 8 minutes. Without removing peppers, turn oven to broil and broil until cheese is starting to brown in spots, about 3 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool slightly, about 5 minutes.

Place 2 stuffed peppers and any cheese that has melted onto the baking sheet, onto each of 4 serving plates and garnish with cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
971 Calories
69g Fat
31g Carbs
58g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 971
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 69g 88%
Saturated Fat 31g 157%
Cholesterol 220mg 73%
Sodium 1818mg 79%
Total Carbohydrate 31g 11%
Dietary Fiber 9g 32%
Protein 58g
Potassium 844mg 18%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.