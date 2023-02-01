Green Goddess Salad

A simple romaine salad topped with classic green goddess dressing made with mayonnaise, parsley, spinach, basil, tarragon, and lemon juice.

Julia Levy
Julia Levy is an experienced cook with a demonstrated history of working in the publishing industry. She is skilled in catering, food & beverage, event planning, and menu development. She tests and develops recipes in the DotDash Meredith Test Kitchen for Southern Living.

Published on February 1, 2023
overhead view on a salad topped with green goddess dressing
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Dressing

  • 1 cup baby spinach

  • 1 cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

  • cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves

  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped tarragon leaves

  • ½ medium shallot, peeled, coarsely chopped

  • 1 small garlic clove, peeled and chopped

  • ½ teaspoon anchovy paste

  • ¼ cup fresh lime juice (from 2 medium limes)

  • 6 tablespoons olive oil

  • ½ cup mayonnaise

  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt

Salad

  • 4 cups chopped green cabbage

  • 4 cups chopped hearts of romaine

  • 3 medium Persian cucumbers, sliced

  • ½ cup thinly sliced green onions

  • 1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and chopped

  • ¼ cup chopped roasted, salted pistachios

Directions

  1. Combine spinach, parsley, basil, chives, tarragon, shallot, garlic, anchovy paste, and lime juice in a high-powered blender; blend and slowly add oil through top opening of blender until mixture is smooth, about 1 minute, scraping down sides if needed. Add mayonnaise and salt; blend until smooth. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

  2. Combine cabbage, romaine, cucumber, and scallions in a large bowl; add 2/3 cup of the dressing and toss to evenly coat. Divide between 4 bowls and top each bowl with avocado and 1 tablespoon of the pistachios. Serve immediately with remaining dressing.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

535 Calories
53g Fat
15g Carbs
5g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 535
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 53g 68%
Saturated Fat 8g 38%
Cholesterol 11mg 4%
Sodium 648mg 28%
Total Carbohydrate 15g 5%
Dietary Fiber 7g 23%
Protein 5g
Potassium 677mg 14%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

