Recipes Salad Green Salad Recipes Romaine Lettuce Salad Recipes Green Goddess Salad Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A simple romaine salad topped with classic green goddess dressing made with mayonnaise, parsley, spinach, basil, tarragon, and lemon juice. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy is an experienced cook with a demonstrated history of working in the publishing industry. She is skilled in catering, food & beverage, event planning, and menu development. She tests and develops recipes in the DotDash Meredith Test Kitchen for Southern Living. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 1, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Dressing 1 cup baby spinach 1 cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley ⅓ cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves 3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped tarragon leaves ½ medium shallot, peeled, coarsely chopped 1 small garlic clove, peeled and chopped ½ teaspoon anchovy paste ¼ cup fresh lime juice (from 2 medium limes) 6 tablespoons olive oil ½ cup mayonnaise ¾ teaspoon kosher salt Salad 4 cups chopped green cabbage 4 cups chopped hearts of romaine 3 medium Persian cucumbers, sliced ½ cup thinly sliced green onions 1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and chopped ¼ cup chopped roasted, salted pistachios Directions Combine spinach, parsley, basil, chives, tarragon, shallot, garlic, anchovy paste, and lime juice in a high-powered blender; blend and slowly add oil through top opening of blender until mixture is smooth, about 1 minute, scraping down sides if needed. Add mayonnaise and salt; blend until smooth. Cover and chill until ready to serve. Combine cabbage, romaine, cucumber, and scallions in a large bowl; add 2/3 cup of the dressing and toss to evenly coat. Divide between 4 bowls and top each bowl with avocado and 1 tablespoon of the pistachios. Serve immediately with remaining dressing. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 535 Calories 53g Fat 15g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 535 % Daily Value * Total Fat 53g 68% Saturated Fat 8g 38% Cholesterol 11mg 4% Sodium 648mg 28% Total Carbohydrate 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 7g 23% Protein 5g Potassium 677mg 14% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Green Goddess Salad