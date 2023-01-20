Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Snacks Granola Bar Recipes Chocolate Cereal Breakfast Bars Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Make your own chewy energy/granola bars with a not-too-sweet chocolate flavor with hints of coconut and almond. By Chef John Published on January 20, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Servings: 8 Yield: 8 breakfast bars Ingredients 1 ½ cups rolled oats 1 cup puffed brown rice cereal ½ cup chopped raw almonds ⅓ cup shredded coconut 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder 1 teaspoon kosher salt tiny pinch cayenne pepper ⅓ cup packed brown sugar ½ cup maple syrup 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 tablespoon water Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x8 pan with butter and line with parchment paper. Combine rolled oats, puffed brown rice cereal, almonds, coconut, cocoa powder, salt, and cayenne in a bowl. Combine brown sugar, maple syrup, vegetable oil, and water in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Stir, and let the mixture boil for 1 minute. Pour sugar mixture over the dry ingredients in the bowl and mix thoroughly. Transfer to the prepared pan, and smooth out the top, pressing lightly with a spatula. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. While still hot, use a spatula to score the pan into 8 portions. Let cool to room temperature before breaking into bars. You can also not score, and simply let cool, then cut with a knife. Chef John Cook's Note: Any and all ready-to-eat cereal grains, or packaged breakfast cereals can be used here along with any types of dried fruit, nuts, and/or seeds. I Made It Print Add Your Photo Photos of Chocolate Cereal Breakfast Bars