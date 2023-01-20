Chocolate Cereal Breakfast Bars

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x8 pan with butter and line with parchment paper.

Combine rolled oats, puffed brown rice cereal, almonds, coconut, cocoa powder, salt, and cayenne in a bowl.

Combine brown sugar, maple syrup, vegetable oil, and water in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Stir, and let the mixture boil for 1 minute.

Pour sugar mixture over the dry ingredients in the bowl and mix thoroughly. Transfer to the prepared pan, and smooth out the top, pressing lightly with a spatula.