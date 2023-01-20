Chocolate Cereal Breakfast Bars

Make your own chewy energy/granola bars with a not-too-sweet chocolate flavor with hints of coconut and almond.

By Chef John
Published on January 20, 2023
8
8 breakfast bars

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups rolled oats

  • 1 cup puffed brown rice cereal

  • ½ cup chopped raw almonds

  • cup shredded coconut

  • 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

  • tiny pinch cayenne pepper

  • cup packed brown sugar

  • ½ cup maple syrup

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

  • 1 tablespoon water

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x8 pan with butter and line with parchment paper.

  2. Combine rolled oats, puffed brown rice cereal, almonds, coconut, cocoa powder, salt, and cayenne in a bowl.

  3. Combine brown sugar, maple syrup, vegetable oil, and water in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Stir, and let the mixture boil for 1 minute.

  4. Pour sugar mixture over the dry ingredients in the bowl and mix thoroughly. Transfer to the prepared pan, and smooth out the top, pressing lightly with a spatula.

  5. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. While still hot, use a spatula to score the pan into 8 portions. Let cool to room temperature before breaking into bars. You can also not score, and simply let cool, then cut with a knife.

    Chocolate Cereal Breakfast Bar on plate
    Chef John

Cook's Note:

Any and all ready-to-eat cereal grains, or packaged breakfast cereals can be used here along with any types of dried fruit, nuts, and/or seeds.