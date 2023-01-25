Recipes Fruits and Vegetables Beans and Peas Garbanzo Beans Air Fryer Chickpeas Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Air fryer chickpeas with vibrant Tajin seasoning have a unique chili pepper-lime flavor. We enjoy them as a snack, salad topper, or as an option for croutons on soup. A great way to add healthy fat and extra protein to your diet. Recipe by lutzflcat Published on January 25, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (15.5 ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed ¾ tablespoon avocado oil 1 ½ teaspoons chili-lime seasoning (such as Tajin®) ¼ teaspoon garlic powder 1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste salt to taste Directions Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray the air fryer basket with cooking spray or use a parchment liner. Place chickpeas on a paper towel-lined plate to dry, patting down with another paper towel on top. Add dried chickpeas to a medium bowl, drizzle with avocado oil, sprinkle with Tajin, garlic powder, and cayenne, and toss to coat. Transfer chickpeas to the air fryer basket, and cook, stirring or shaking halfway through, until you reach your desired crispness, 12 to 15 minutes. Cooking time may vary depending on the brand and size of your air fryer. Season with salt and allow chickpeas to cool slightly. Cook's Note: If you don't have avocado oil, use olive oil. Being sure the chickpeas are dry will help them crisp up and the seasoning to stick better. Store the cooled chickpeas in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week. If they get soft, place them back in the air fryer for a couple minutes to crisp up. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 155 Calories 4g Fat 25g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 155 % Daily Value * Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 0g 2% Sodium 614mg 27% Total Carbohydrate 25g 9% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Protein 6g Potassium 191mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air Fryer Chickpeas