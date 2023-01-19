Air Fryer Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potatoes

Preheat air fryer to 390 degrees F (200 degrees C), if recommended by manufacturer. Combine olive oil, pineapple preserves, garlic granules, cayenne, salt, and white pepper in a large mixing bowl; stir to combine. Place sweet potato pieces into the mixing bowl and toss with the pineapple preserves mixture. Remove sweet potatoes to a plate, reserving the remaining pineapple mixture. Pat tenderloins dry with paper towels. Place in the mixing bowl with the remaining pineapple mixture and toss to coat. Brush interior basket of the air fryer with the remaining olive oil. Place tenderloins in the basket, and in a single layer, add as many sweet potato pieces as will fit around the tenderloins. Set aside extra sweet potato pieces. You will cook them as a second batch. Air fry for 10 minutes. Turn tenderloins over, browned side down. Stir sweet potatoes, but keep them in a single layer. Air fry until pork loin is slightly pink in the center, about 10 minutes longer. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). If the tenderloins need more cooking time, turn them again and continue cooking and testing the temperature in 5 minute increments. Remove sweet potatoes from the air fryer when they are tender and caramelized. (See Cook's Note). When the tenderloins test done, place them on a platter and tent with foil. Allow to rest while the remaining sweet potatoes cook, about 10 more minutes.

Cook's Notes:

I used pineapple preserves without added sugar and 2 pork tenderloins weighing 1.25 pounds each.

This recipe was developed for a 5.3 quart basket-style air fryer. Different styles and sizes will affect the cooking time.

Sweet Potatoes:

About half of the sweet potatoes fit with the 2 tenderloins in my air fryer. Sweet potatoes will take about 20 minutes to cook. If the tenderloins need more time, remove sweet potatoes from the air fryer once cooked and keep warm.

Place the second batch of uncooked sweet potatoes around the tenderloins and test in 5 minute increments as directed in step 7. If the tenderloins are done before the last batch of sweet potatoes, allow them to cook about 5 extra minutes.