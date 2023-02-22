Recipes Pasta and Noodles Pasta by Shape Recipes Tortellini Recipes Creamy Tortellini Soup with Spinach and Boursin Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This creamy tortellini soup cooks in one pot for a fuss-free recipe. Italian sausage and Boursin cheese amp up the flavor. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on February 22, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 5 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 pound bulk Italian sausage 14 ½ (14.5 ounce) cans diced tomatoes, drained 9 ounces refrigerated cheese tortellini 1 cup vegetable broth ¾ cup evaporated milk ¼ cup heavy cream 1 (5.2 ounce) package garlic and herb cheese spread (such as Boursin®), softened 4 cups baby spinach Italian seasoning to taste 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese, or to taste Directions Cook sausage in a large stockpot over medium heat, crumbling and breaking up with a spatula, until evenly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, tortellini, vegetable broth, evaporated milk, heavy cream, and Boursin cheese. Bring to a simmer; cook, uncovered, until tortellini float to the top and the filling is hot, about 8 minutes. Stir in the spinach; cook until wilted, about 2 minutes. Season with Italian seasoning and Parmesan cheese. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 799 Calories 39g Fat 71g Carbs 33g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 5 Calories 799 % Daily Value * Total Fat 39g 49% Saturated Fat 21g 104% Cholesterol 114mg 38% Sodium 2991mg 130% Total Carbohydrate 71g 26% Dietary Fiber 12g 42% Protein 33g Potassium 1866mg 40% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Creamy Tortellini Soup with Spinach and Boursin