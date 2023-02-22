Creamy Tortellini Soup with Spinach and Boursin

0 Photos

This creamy tortellini soup cooks in one pot for a fuss-free recipe. Italian sausage and Boursin cheese amp up the flavor.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on February 22, 2023
closeup of Creamy Tortellini Soup with Spinach and Boursin in burgundy bowl
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
5
Ingredients

  • 1 pound bulk Italian sausage

  • 14 ½ (14.5 ounce) cans diced tomatoes, drained

  • 9 ounces refrigerated cheese tortellini

  • 1 cup vegetable broth

  • ¾ cup evaporated milk

  • ¼ cup heavy cream

  • 1 (5.2 ounce) package garlic and herb cheese spread (such as Boursin®), softened

  • 4 cups baby spinach

  • Italian seasoning to taste

  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese, or to taste

Directions

  1. Cook sausage in a large stockpot over medium heat, crumbling and breaking up with a spatula, until evenly browned, about 5 minutes.

  2. Stir in tomatoes, tortellini, vegetable broth, evaporated milk, heavy cream, and Boursin cheese.

  3. Bring to a simmer; cook, uncovered, until tortellini float to the top and the filling is hot, about 8 minutes. Stir in the spinach; cook until wilted, about 2 minutes. Season with Italian seasoning and Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 5
Calories 799
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 39g 49%
Saturated Fat 21g 104%
Cholesterol 114mg 38%
Sodium 2991mg 130%
Total Carbohydrate 71g 26%
Dietary Fiber 12g 42%
Protein 33g
Potassium 1866mg 40%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

