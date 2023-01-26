Recipes Seafood Shellfish Shrimp Sheet Pan Cajun Butter Shrimp Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Homemade Cajun seasoning and butter are the main stars in this simple dish. Serve with rice or grits drizzled with the pan sauce, or serve as an appetizer. Also delicious tossed with buttered noodles. Recipe by France C Published on January 26, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 8 mins Total Time: 23 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Cajun Seasoning 1 teaspoon smoked paprika ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon onion powder ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon dried oregano ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper ¼ teaspoon dried thyme Shrimp 2 pounds extra large shrimp, peeled and deveined 2 tablespoons olive oil ½ cup butter, cubed and at room temperature 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley (Optional) 6 lemon wedges (optional) Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Combine smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, oregano, pepper, cayenne pepper, and thyme in a small bowl. Pat shrimp dry and place in a large bowl. Sprinkle with Cajun seasoning mixture and drizzle with olive oil. Toss to coat evenly. Place shrimp in a single layer on a sheet pan without overcrowding. Cook in the preheated oven until shrimp are opaque in the middle, about 8 minutes. Immediately add butter to the hot pan and toss with shrimp until butter is melted. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired and serve with lemon wedges. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 339 Calories 23g Fat 2g Carbs 31g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 339 % Daily Value * Total Fat 23g 29% Saturated Fat 11g 55% Cholesterol 271mg 90% Sodium 496mg 22% Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 31g Potassium 303mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Sheet Pan Cajun Butter Shrimp