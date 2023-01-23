Air Fryer Gochujang Wings

Combine pineapple juice, gochujang, soy sauce, garlic, sesame oil, brown sugar, and fresh ginger in a gallon size resealable bag. Add the wings and mix to coat; marinate overnight Heat the air fryer to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C) for 5 minutes. Drain wings from marinade and set inside the air fryer basket. Cook wings for 20 minutes flipping at the 15 minute mark. Increase temperature to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) and cook for 10 more minutes. Carefully remove wings and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

Cook's Note:

Gochujang comes in different spice levels and can be very spicy. Adjust gochujang amount to your personal preference and spiciness of chile paste you use. You can also always serve gochujang as a dip for cooked wings for those who have a milder palate.

Please make sure you use freshly grated ginger prepared using a microplane grater. Ginger in a squeeze tube will not have the taste of fresh grated ginger.