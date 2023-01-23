Recipes Meat and Poultry Chicken Wings Air Fryer Gochujang Wings Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Take your tastebuds on a culinary adventure with these air fried chicken wings flavored with Korean gochujang! Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on January 23, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 30 mins Marinate Time: 8 hrs Total Time: 8 hrs 40 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup pineapple juice 2 tablespoons gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste), or more to taste 2 tablespoons soy sauce 5 cloves garlic, minced 1 tablespoon sesame oil 1 tablespoon brown sugar 1 ½ teaspoons freshly grated ginger 2 pounds chicken wings, separated at joints, tips discarded 1 ½ teaspoons toasted sesame seeds 1 teaspoon black sesame seeds Directions Combine pineapple juice, gochujang, soy sauce, garlic, sesame oil, brown sugar, and fresh ginger in a gallon size resealable bag. Add the wings and mix to coat; marinate overnight Heat the air fryer to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C) for 5 minutes. Drain wings from marinade and set inside the air fryer basket. Cook wings for 20 minutes flipping at the 15 minute mark. Increase temperature to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) and cook for 10 more minutes. Carefully remove wings and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serve immediately. Cook's Note: Gochujang comes in different spice levels and can be very spicy. Adjust gochujang amount to your personal preference and spiciness of chile paste you use. You can also always serve gochujang as a dip for cooked wings for those who have a milder palate. Please make sure you use freshly grated ginger prepared using a microplane grater. Ginger in a squeeze tube will not have the taste of fresh grated ginger. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 301 Calories 20g Fat 7g Carbs 21g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 301 % Daily Value * Total Fat 20g 26% Saturated Fat 5g 27% Cholesterol 87mg 29% Sodium 342mg 15% Total Carbohydrate 7g 3% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 21g Potassium 222mg 5% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air Fryer Gochujang Wings