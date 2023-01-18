Recipes Main Dishes Chicken Chicken Teriyaki Recipes Chicken Teriyaki and Noodles Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Ditch the take out with this quick chicken teriyaki and noodle dish made with homemade teriyaki sauce! Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on January 18, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 teaspoons sesame oil 15 ounces wonton mein noodles (Canadian-style) 4 cups frozen stir-fry vegetables, thawed Sauce: ⅓ cup low-sodium soy sauce ¼ cup mirin (Japanese sweet wine) ¼ cup sake (Japanese rice wine) 2 tablespoons brown sugar 5 cloves minced garlic 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger root 1 pinch red pepper flakes (Optional) Directions Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Heat sesame oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken pieces and cook, stirring, until chicken is browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove chicken to a plate and keep warm. Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add noodles and vegetables and cook until noodles are softened, about 3 minutes. Combine soy sauce, mirin, sake, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, and red pepper flakes in a bowl. Stir to combine and pour sauce into the skillet. Cook stirring frequently until sauce is thickened, about 3 minutes. Add chicken back into skillet with sauce. Drain noodles and vegetables and add to skillet. Stir to combine and serve Cook's Note: The noodles I buy are in the refrigerated section of an international grocer I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 596 Calories 27g Fat 63g Carbs 26g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 596 % Daily Value * Total Fat 27g 34% Saturated Fat 4g 21% Cholesterol 63mg 21% Sodium 1406mg 61% Total Carbohydrate 63g 23% Dietary Fiber 6g 23% Protein 26g Potassium 699mg 15% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Chicken Teriyaki and Noodles