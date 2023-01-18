Chicken Teriyaki and Noodles

Ditch the take out with this quick chicken teriyaki and noodle dish made with homemade teriyaki sauce!

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on January 18, 2023
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil

  • 15 ounces wonton mein noodles (Canadian-style)

  • 4 cups frozen stir-fry vegetables, thawed

Sauce:

  • cup low-sodium soy sauce

  • ¼ cup mirin (Japanese sweet wine)

  • ¼ cup sake (Japanese rice wine)

  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar

  • 5 cloves minced garlic

  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger root

  • 1 pinch red pepper flakes (Optional)

Directions

  1. Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper.

  2. Heat sesame oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken pieces and cook, stirring, until chicken is browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove chicken to a plate and keep warm.

  3. Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add noodles and vegetables and cook until noodles are softened, about 3 minutes.

  4. Combine soy sauce, mirin, sake, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, and red pepper flakes in a bowl. Stir to combine and pour sauce into the skillet. Cook stirring frequently until sauce is thickened, about 3 minutes. Add chicken back into skillet with sauce.

  5. Drain noodles and vegetables and add to skillet. Stir to combine and serve

Cook's Note:

The noodles I buy are in the refrigerated section of an international grocer

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

596 Calories
27g Fat
63g Carbs
26g Protein
