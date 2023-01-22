Recipes Desserts Mousse Recipes Chocolate Mousse Recipes 5 Minute Bailey's Chocolate Mousse Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos In a hurry for a quick and delicious dessert? Got unexpected company drop by? This dessert is ready in less than 5 minutes. Ready to eat as soon as it is made or chill in the fridge for later. Recipe by Yoly Published on January 22, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup heavy whipping cream ¼ cup Baileys® Irish Cream ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder ¼ cup powdered sugar ½ teaspoon vanilla extract pinch salt Directions Combine heavy whipping cream, Bailey's, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and salt a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Serve immediately or chill until serving. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 305 Calories 23g Fat 19g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 305 % Daily Value * Total Fat 23g 29% Saturated Fat 14g 71% Cholesterol 82mg 27% Sodium 25mg 1% Total Carbohydrate 19g 7% Dietary Fiber 2g 6% Protein 2g Potassium 128mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of 5 Minute Bailey's Chocolate Mousse