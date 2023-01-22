5 Minute Bailey's Chocolate Mousse

In a hurry for a quick and delicious dessert? Got unexpected company drop by? This dessert is ready in less than 5 minutes. Ready to eat as soon as it is made or chill in the fridge for later.

Recipe by Yoly
Published on January 22, 2023
Prep Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream

  • ¼ cup Baileys® Irish Cream

  • ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

  • ¼ cup powdered sugar

  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

  • pinch salt

Directions

  1. Combine heavy whipping cream, Bailey's, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and salt a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form.

  2. Serve immediately or chill until serving.

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 305
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 23g 29%
Saturated Fat 14g 71%
Cholesterol 82mg 27%
Sodium 25mg 1%
Total Carbohydrate 19g 7%
Dietary Fiber 2g 6%
Protein 2g
Potassium 128mg 3%

