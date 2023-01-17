Recipes Bread Quick Bread Recipes Biscuits Pepper Jack Cornbread Biscuits 5.0 (1) 1 Review 1 Photo Buttery layered biscuits that have a slight taste of cornbread and a subtle spice of pepper jack cheese. These are perfect to go along with a soup or stew. By Chef John Updated on January 17, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo 1 Prep Time: 30 mins Bake Time: 20 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 14 Yield: 14 biscuits Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 cups self-rising flour (see Tip) 1 cup yellow cornmeal 2 tablespoons white sugar ½ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon baking soda 1 stick (1/2 cup) very cold unsalted butter, cubed 1 ¼ cups cold buttermilk 2 tablespoons melted butter for brushing tops Directions Mix together self-rising flour, cornmeal, white sugar, salt and baking soda (See Cook's Note for substitution). Add cubed, very cold butter and mix in with a pastry cutter/blender until the mixture is crumbly and the butter pieces are approximately the size of lentils. Stir in the buttermilk with a fork until a crumbly dough forms, which can be pressed together with your hands. Press into a square, and roll out into a12 x12-inch square. Cut in half, and stack one piece on the other. Roll back out to a 12 inch square. Jagged edges are fine, and can simply be pressed in with a bench scraper. Cut into quarters, and stack up. Square up the sides a little by pressing in with a bench scraper, and roll back out to a 12 inch square. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with a Silpat mat. Grate the pepper jack cheese over the top of the dough (for best results, pop cheese in the freezer for a few minutes to firm up which makes it easier to grate and distribute evenly). Fold into thirds to form a rectangle, and press lightly. Roll until the rectangle is about 3/4 inch thick, and then use a floured round cutter (mine was 2.75 inches) to punch out 8 biscuits. Dough can also be cut into squares instead. Transfer cut dough to the prepared baking sheet. Extra dough can be pressed together and re-rolled, and used to cut more biscuits. Press each biscuit lightly in the center with your thumb. Brush each biscuit lightly with melted butter. Bake in the preheated oven until nicely risen and golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes. While still warm, brush with more melted butter if desired. Let cool before serving. Cook's Notes: If you don't have self-rising flour, you can substitute all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt. For each cup of all-purpose flour I usually mix in 1 1/2-teaspoons baking powder plus 1/4-teaspoon fine salt. I like serving these with Chef John's Brunswick Stew. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 188 Calories 9g Fat 24g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 14 Calories 188 % Daily Value * Total Fat 9g 11% Saturated Fat 5g 27% Cholesterol 23mg 8% Sodium 411mg 18% Total Carbohydrate 24g 9% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 3g Potassium 73mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Pepper Jack Cornbread Biscuits