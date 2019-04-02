Texas Smoked Flounder

Nothing tastes better on a summers day then smoked fish. This can be adapted for trout etc., but the flounder cooks quick. It might take a couple tries for the novice smoker to time it right, but the effort is worth it. These are great as a main course, or a snack during all day grilling sessions. We don't just fry fish down here, we smoke 'em! Besides, aren't you tired of flipping burgers like the rest of suburbia?
Made as written except that I used trout as the recipe submitter mentioned in the description. I too chose to let the fish smoke the entire time instead of sealing the foil. The lemon and dill work nicely with the smoke flavor and this is one I would make again.
