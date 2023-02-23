Recipes Main Dishes Curries Coconut Coconut Chickpea Curry Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A delicious vegetarian curry that is spicy, but savory and delightful in all the best ways. You can adjust the amount of curry paste to your personal paste. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy is an experienced cook with a demonstrated history of working in the publishing industry. She is skilled in catering, food & beverage, event planning, and menu development. She tests and develops recipes in the DotDash Meredith Test Kitchen for Southern Living. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 23, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Cook Time: 20 mins Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil ½ cup chopped yellow onion 1 tablespoon minced garlic 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger 2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste 1 (13.5 ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk, well-shaken (such as Thai Kitchen) 1 cup vegetable broth ½ teaspoon kosher salt 2 (15 ounce) cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained 3 cups baby spinach leaves 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice ½ cup coarsely chopped toasted cashews fresh cilantro for garnish 2 cups cooked rice Directions Heat oil in a large high-sided skillet over medium. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and ginger; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add red curry paste and cook, stirring constantly, until lightly darkened and vegetables are coated, about 1 minute. Stir in coconut milk, broth, and salt; bring to a boil over medium-high. Stir in chickpeas. Reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened slightly, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in spinach; stir until wilted, about 1 minute. Stir in lime juice. Serve with cashews, cilantro, and rice. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 480 Calories 40g Fat 37g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 480 % Daily Value * Total Fat 40g 51% Saturated Fat 21g 104% Sodium 641mg 28% Total Carbohydrate 37g 13% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Protein 11g Potassium 505mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Coconut Chickpea Curry