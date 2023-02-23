Coconut Chickpea Curry

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

A delicious vegetarian curry that is spicy, but savory and delightful in all the best ways. You can adjust the amount of curry paste to your personal paste.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy
Julia Levy

Julia Levy is an experienced cook with a demonstrated history of working in the publishing industry. She is skilled in catering, food & beverage, event planning, and menu development. She tests and develops recipes in the DotDash Meredith Test Kitchen for Southern Living.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023
looking down at a large bowl of coconut chickpea curry served over top of white rice
Cook Time:
20 mins
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

  • ½ cup chopped yellow onion

  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic

  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

  • 2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste

  • 1 (13.5 ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk, well-shaken (such as Thai Kitchen)

  • 1 cup vegetable broth

  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

  • 2 (15 ounce) cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained

  • 3 cups baby spinach leaves

  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

  • ½ cup coarsely chopped toasted cashews

  • fresh cilantro for garnish

  • 2 cups cooked rice

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large high-sided skillet over medium. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and ginger; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add red curry paste and cook, stirring constantly, until lightly darkened and vegetables are coated, about 1 minute. Stir in coconut milk, broth, and salt; bring to a boil over medium-high. Stir in chickpeas.

  2. Reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened slightly, 15 to 20 minutes.

  3. Remove from heat and stir in spinach; stir until wilted, about 1 minute. Stir in lime juice. Serve with cashews, cilantro, and rice.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

480 Calories
40g Fat
37g Carbs
11g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 480
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 40g 51%
Saturated Fat 21g 104%
Sodium 641mg 28%
Total Carbohydrate 37g 13%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Protein 11g
Potassium 505mg 11%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Vegan Sweet Potato Chickpea Curry
74 Ratings
Quorn and Chickpea Curry
24 Ratings
close up view of Coconut Chicken Curry in a bot with a wooden spoon
Whole30 Coconut Chicken Curry
14 Ratings
high angle looking at a bowl of Indian Chicken Curry served on top of rice
Indian Chicken Curry
1,436 Ratings
Vegan Butternut Squash and Chickpea Curry
3 Ratings
Butter Chickpea Curry
742 Ratings
Chickpea and Chicken Curry
54 Ratings
close up view of Thai Beef Curry over white rice on a blue and white plate, with chopsticks
Thai Beef Curry
2 Ratings
close up view of Japanese Curry in a pot with an orange spoon
Homemade Japanese Curry
8 Ratings
Vegan Chickpea Curry without Coconut Milk
4 Ratings
close up view of Japanese Curry with rice and potatoes in a bowl
Japanese Curry
5 Ratings
Chickpea Curry
725 Ratings
Indian Shrimp Curry
344 Ratings
close up view of Thai Monkfish Curry with peppers served with asparagus
Thai Monkfish Curry
42 Ratings
high angle looking at a large bowl of slow cooker beef massaman curry
Slow Cooker Beef Massaman Curry
2 Ratings
close up view of Cod Curry on a black plate
Cod Curry
145 Ratings