Recipes Soups, Stews and Chili Recipes Stews Brunswick Stew Recipes Chef John's Brunswick Stew Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos My take on a Southern classic stew featuring pork, chicken thighs, and veggies. This comforting dish is hearty and meaty with a rich flavor profile. By Chef John Published on January 13, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 2 hrs 15 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 30 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 ounces sliced bacon 10 ounces thick-cut, bone-in, pork chop 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs 1 large yellow onion, chopped 1 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste 3 cloves garlic, minced 1 (28 ounce) can chopped tomatoes ¼ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 4 ½ cups water, plus more as needed 2 cups frozen yellow corn, thawed 1 ½ cups frozen lima beans, thawed 1 cup frozen cut okra, thawed 1 red bell pepper, seeded, diced 2 cups cubed russet potatoes (1/2-inch cubes) 1 ½ teaspoons brown sugar 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, or to taste cayenne pepper to taste 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar ½ cup sliced green onions Directions Add sliced bacon to a dry soup pot and cook on medium-high until browned and almost fully rendered. After bacon is about halfway cooked, move it to the outside of the pot and set pork chop into the middle of the pot. Cook on each side until lightly browned, about 2 minutes each. Remove pork chop and add chicken thighs, skin side down, and also brown on each side. Browning is optional but it will add more flavor. Once the bacon has cooked, add onions and salt. Cook and stir until onions are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. If the pot is getting too hot, lower heat to medium. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add diced tomatoes, and stir to deglaze the bottom. Increase heat to high, bring to a simmer, and stir in garlic powder and black pepper. Add browned pork chop and chicken thighs back to the pot, along withany accumulated juices and water. Bring to a simmer, and reduce heat to medium-low, or low to maintain a steady but gentle simmer. Simmer until meat is very tender and falls of the bone, about 1 1/2 hours. Remove meat from the pot and transfer to a bowl until cool enough to be handled. Separate the meat from the bone and skin, and add it back to the pot. Add corn, lima beans, okra, red pepper, and potatoes, and stir to combine. Taste and add more salt if necessary. Stir in brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and cayenne pepper. Let the pot come back to a simmer (you can raise heat to do this faster, but reduce back to medium-low to maintain a simmer). Simmer until potatoes are tender, and everything is cooked to your liking, about 30 minutes more. Add water or chicken broth to the pot if it seems like things are getting too thick, but this is a stew, and should be fairly thick. Once done, stir in vinegar. Taste, adjust salt, and serve with green onions. Chef John Cook's Note: Instead of a pork chop you can also use 10 ounces pork shoulder or pork loin. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 519 Calories 23g Fat 44g Carbs 34g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 519 % Daily Value * Total Fat 23g 30% Saturated Fat 7g 36% Cholesterol 103mg 34% Sodium 820mg 36% Total Carbohydrate 44g 16% Dietary Fiber 7g 26% Protein 34g Potassium 1206mg 26% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Chef John's Brunswick Stew