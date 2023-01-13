Chef John's Brunswick Stew

Add sliced bacon to a dry soup pot and cook on medium-high until browned and almost fully rendered. After bacon is about halfway cooked, move it to the outside of the pot and set pork chop into the middle of the pot. Cook on each side until lightly browned, about 2 minutes each. Remove pork chop and add chicken thighs, skin side down, and also brown on each side. Browning is optional but it will add more flavor.

Once the bacon has cooked, add onions and salt. Cook and stir until onions are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. If the pot is getting too hot, lower heat to medium. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add diced tomatoes, and stir to deglaze the bottom. Increase heat to high, bring to a simmer, and stir in garlic powder and black pepper.

Add browned pork chop and chicken thighs back to the pot, along withany accumulated juices and water. Bring to a simmer, and reduce heat to medium-low, or low to maintain a steady but gentle simmer. Simmer until meat is very tender and falls of the bone, about 1 1/2 hours.

Remove meat from the pot and transfer to a bowl until cool enough to be handled. Separate the meat from the bone and skin, and add it back to the pot.

Add corn, lima beans, okra, red pepper, and potatoes, and stir to combine. Taste and add more salt if necessary. Stir in brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and cayenne pepper. Let the pot come back to a simmer (you can raise heat to do this faster, but reduce back to medium-low to maintain a simmer).