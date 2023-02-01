Hawaiian Pizza

This classic pizza dish recipe has a nice crunchy crust with flavorful toppings, including pineapple that has a slight smokey flavor.

By
Amanda Holstein
Amanda Holstein
Amanda Holstein

Amanda Holstein has loved baking since the age of 6 and now works for the Dotdash Meredith team as a Test Kitchen Assistant. The one tool Amanda cannot live without would have to be a rubber spatula. She calls it "an absolute essential and such a versatile tool".

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023
close up on a Hawaiian pizza on a tray with a few slices missing
Active Time:
15 mins
Bake Time:
25 mins
Stand Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pizza
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for pan

  • 2 slices applewood-smoked bacon

  • 4 canned pineapple rings

  • 1 pound fresh pizza dough, at room temperature

  • ½ cup pizza sauce (from 1 [14-oz.] jar)

  • 2 cups (8 oz.) pre-shredded whole-milk mozzarella cheese

  • ¼ cup thinly sliced red onion

  • 3 ounces Canadian bacon (about 4 slices), cut into 1-in. triangles

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C) with a rack in the lower position. Oil a large rimmed baking sheet with olive oil.

  2. Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add bacon and cook, flipping occasionally, until golden brown and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

  3. Pour out pan drippings without wiping pan clean, and return skillet to heat. Add pineapple, cook until lightly browned and caramelized, 3 minutes per side. Remove from pan. Chop bacon and cut pineapple rings into 3/4-inch pieces.

  4. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 12-inch circle and place on the oiled baking sheet. Prick dough with a fork several times to reduce air bubbles. Spread pizza sauce evenly over dough, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border around edges. Sprinkle with cheese, onions, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and chopped bacon.

  5. Bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted and bubbly, toppings are lightly charred, and crust is golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

322 Calories
14g Fat
34g Carbs
14g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 322
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 14g 18%
Saturated Fat 5g 26%
Cholesterol 32mg 11%
Sodium 844mg 37%
Total Carbohydrate 34g 12%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Protein 14g
Potassium 72mg 2%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

