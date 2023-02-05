Cowboy Casserole

This hearty cowboy casserole is comfort food at its best with a creamy filling and crispy tots.

By
Julia Levy is an experienced cook with a demonstrated history of working in the publishing industry. She is skilled in catering, food & beverage, event planning, and menu development. She tests and develops recipes in the DotDash Meredith Test Kitchen for Southern Living.

Published on February 5, 2023
overhead view of a cowboy casserole in a skillet, with a serving on a plate to the side
Cook Time:
55 mins
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

  • 2 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped

  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion

  • 1 cup chopped red bell pepper

  • 1 pound ground sirloin

  • 8 ounces hot pork country sausage (such as Jimmy Dean)

  • 2 teaspoons chopped garlic

  • 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup (such as Campbell's®)

  • ½ cup whole milk

  • ¼ cup sour cream

  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

  • ½ teaspoon black pepper

  • 1 cup frozen corn kernels

  • 1 ½ cups shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, divided

  • 1 (32 ounce) package frozen tater tots

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) with a rack in the center position.

  2. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Add bacon and cook, stirring often, until browned and crisp, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate with a slotted spoon, reserving 2 tablespoons of the drippings.

  3. Add onion and bell pepper to drippings in skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and add ground beef and sausage. Cook, stirring, until beef is crumbly, browned, and no longer pink, 6 to 8 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and drain fat, if desired. Stir in soup, milk, sour cream, salt, and black pepper. Stir in corn, bacon, and 1/2 cup of the cheese.

  4. Sprinkle top evenly with remaining 1 cup cheese and arrange tots in concentric circles over cheese layer (there will be about 1 1/2 cups tots leftover; reserve for another use).

  5. Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden brown and beef mixture is bubbly, about 35 minutes. Let sit for 5 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with parsley and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

782 Calories
51g Fat
54g Carbs
36g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 782
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 51g 66%
Saturated Fat 18g 89%
Cholesterol 116mg 39%
Sodium 1652mg 72%
Total Carbohydrate 54g 19%
Dietary Fiber 5g 19%
Protein 36g
Potassium 651mg 14%

