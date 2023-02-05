Main Dishes Casserole Recipes Vegetable Tater Tots¨ Cowboy Casserole Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This hearty cowboy casserole is comfort food at its best with a creamy filling and crispy tots. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy is an experienced cook with a demonstrated history of working in the publishing industry. She is skilled in catering, food & beverage, event planning, and menu development. She tests and develops recipes in the DotDash Meredith Test Kitchen for Southern Living. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 5, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Cook Time: 55 mins Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 15 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped 1 cup chopped yellow onion 1 cup chopped red bell pepper 1 pound ground sirloin 8 ounces hot pork country sausage (such as Jimmy Dean) 2 teaspoons chopped garlic 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup (such as Campbell's®) ½ cup whole milk ¼ cup sour cream ½ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon black pepper 1 cup frozen corn kernels 1 ½ cups shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, divided 1 (32 ounce) package frozen tater tots 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley Directions Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) with a rack in the center position. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Add bacon and cook, stirring often, until browned and crisp, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate with a slotted spoon, reserving 2 tablespoons of the drippings. Add onion and bell pepper to drippings in skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and add ground beef and sausage. Cook, stirring, until beef is crumbly, browned, and no longer pink, 6 to 8 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and drain fat, if desired. Stir in soup, milk, sour cream, salt, and black pepper. Stir in corn, bacon, and 1/2 cup of the cheese. Sprinkle top evenly with remaining 1 cup cheese and arrange tots in concentric circles over cheese layer (there will be about 1 1/2 cups tots leftover; reserve for another use). Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden brown and beef mixture is bubbly, about 35 minutes. Let sit for 5 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with parsley and serve hot. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 782 Calories 51g Fat 54g Carbs 36g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 782 % Daily Value * Total Fat 51g 66% Saturated Fat 18g 89% Cholesterol 116mg 39% Sodium 1652mg 72% Total Carbohydrate 54g 19% Dietary Fiber 5g 19% Protein 36g Potassium 651mg 14% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Cowboy Casserole