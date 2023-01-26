Recipes Meat and Poultry Turkey Legs Air Fryer Turkey Legs Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This recipe is perfect if you're cooking Thanksgiving for just two people and you don't want to spend the time cooking a whole bird and dealing with all of the leftovers. The skin gets crispy like it has been deep-fried while the meat stays juicy and tender. Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole Published on January 26, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 35 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 2 turkey legs Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 teaspoons poultry seasoning 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon paprika ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 ½ pounds turkey legs Directions Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Whisk together olive oil, poultry seasoning, parsley, salt, paprika, and pepper in a small bowl until evenly combined. Brush 1/2 of oil mixture on all the sides of the turkey legs and place into the air fryer basket. Cook for 25 minutes. Brush the tops of the turkey legs with some of the oil mixture. Flip turkey legs over and brush with remaining oil mixture. Cook until turkey is no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 10 more minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 528 Calories 26g Fat 1g Carbs 69g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 528 % Daily Value * Total Fat 26g 33% Saturated Fat 6g 29% Cholesterol 296mg 99% Sodium 723mg 31% Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Dietary Fiber 1g 2% Protein 69g Potassium 870mg 19% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air Fryer Turkey Legs