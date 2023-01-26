Air Fryer Turkey Legs

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

This recipe is perfect if you're cooking Thanksgiving for just two people and you don't want to spend the time cooking a whole bird and dealing with all of the leftovers. The skin gets crispy like it has been deep-fried while the meat stays juicy and tender.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole
Published on January 26, 2023
1672688690Air20Fryer20Thanksgiving20for20Two20Turkey20Drumsticks.jpg
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
35 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 turkey legs
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 2 teaspoons poultry seasoning

  • 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ½ teaspoon paprika

  • teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 ½ pounds turkey legs

Directions

  1. Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  2. Whisk together olive oil, poultry seasoning, parsley, salt, paprika, and pepper in a small bowl until evenly combined.

  3. Brush 1/2 of oil mixture on all the sides of the turkey legs and place into the air fryer basket.

  4. Cook for 25 minutes. Brush the tops of the turkey legs with some of the oil mixture. Flip turkey legs over and brush with remaining oil mixture. Cook until turkey is no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 10 more minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

528 Calories
26g Fat
1g Carbs
69g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 528
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 26g 33%
Saturated Fat 6g 29%
Cholesterol 296mg 99%
Sodium 723mg 31%
Total Carbohydrate 1g 0%
Dietary Fiber 1g 2%
Protein 69g
Potassium 870mg 19%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
air drummies with BBQ sauce
Air Fryer BBQ Chicken Drummies
1 Rating
overhead view looking down at a few roasted turkey legs served on a platter with rosemary and cranberry garnishes
Roasted Turkey Legs
118 Ratings
Parmesan Chicken Legs
644 Ratings
Slow Cooker Turkey Legs
98 Ratings
Air Fryer Blackened Chicken Breasts
53 Ratings
Air Fryer Chicken Kiev
4 Ratings
A dinner plate with mashed potatoes, green beans, and crispy chicken
Air Fryer Chicken Thighs
135 Ratings
Grilled Turkey Legs
57 Ratings
Orangey Turkey Legs
17 Ratings
close up view of Keto Lemon-Garlic Chicken Thighs garnished with fresh herbs and a lemon wedge on a black plate
Keto Lemon-Garlic Chicken Thighs in the Air Fryer
18 Ratings
Turkey Baby Food
Pretzel Crusted Chicken Tenders
Air Fryer Pretzel-Crusted Chicken Tenders
Air Fryer Beef Tenderloin
2 Ratings
Air Fryer Ranch Chicken Bites
Air Fryer Ranch Chicken Bites
Air Fryer Hamburgers
5 Ratings
Deep-Fried Turkey
88 Ratings