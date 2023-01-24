Air Fryer Loaded Mashed Potato Cakes

This recipe utilizes leftover mashed potatoes and transforms them into a completely different side dish. Both in flavor and texture. You will want to add salt and pepper to your mashed potato mixture if they were not seasoned originally. Serve with sour cream if you like.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole
Published on January 24, 2023
loaded mashed potato cakes with sour cream
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
12 mins
Freeze Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
32 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 potato cakes
Ingredients

  • 2 cups cold mashed potatoes

  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

  • 3 green onions, chopped

  • ¼ cup real bacon bits

  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

  • 1 small egg, beaten

Directions

  1. Combine mashed potatoes, Cheddar cheese, green onions, bacon bits, and flour in a bowl; stir until combined. Mix in beaten egg.

  2. Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 10 minutes.

  3. Form mixture into 6 patties and set on a baking sheet. Place baking sheet in the freezer for 10 minutes while you preheat the air fryer.

  4. Place patties in the air fryer basket in batches, making sure to not overcrowd. Cook undisturbed for 12 minutes. Repeat with remaining patties.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

171 Calories
8g Fat
15g Carbs
9g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 171
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 8g 11%
Saturated Fat 5g 24%
Cholesterol 48mg 16%
Sodium 485mg 21%
Total Carbohydrate 15g 5%
Dietary Fiber 1g 5%
Protein 9g
Potassium 259mg 6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

