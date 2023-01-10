Sheet Pan New Orleans-Style Shrimp

One of my favorite meals ever is the BBQ Shrimp from a restaurant in New Orleans. Don't let the name fool you: the shrimp isn't grilled with a sweet barbecue sauce; it's simmered in a butter and Worcestershire sauce. This sheet pan version is reminiscent of these classic New Orleans-style shrimp flavors, but made much more quickly. You'll want to have some French bread handy to sop up the extra sauce!

Recipe by fabeveryday
Published on January 10, 2023
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
8 mins
Total Time:
18 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • ¾ cup unsalted butter, melted

  • ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

  • ¼ teaspoon hot pepper sauce (such as Tabasco®)

  • 2 pounds uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a sheet pan with foil.

  2. Mix melted butter, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, pepper, Cajun seasoning, and Tabasco sauce together in a small bowl.

  3. Rinse shrimp in a colander and pat dry with paper towels to remove the excess water. Place in a large bowl.

  4. Add minced garlic to the bowl with the shrimp. Pour in butter sauce and toss with the shrimp and garlic. Pour shrimp and sauce onto the prepared sheet pan, and spread shrimp out into an even layer.

  5. Cook in the pre-heated oven until the shrimp turn pink (be careful not to overcook), about 8 minutes. Serve with the sauce from the pan and French bread for dipping.

Cook's Note:

Do not substitute margarine for this meal. The butter is a key ingredient, so real unsalted butter should be used.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

565 Calories
39g Fat
7g Carbs
47g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 565
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 39g 49%
Saturated Fat 23g 113%
Cholesterol 437mg 146%
Sodium 628mg 27%
Total Carbohydrate 7g 3%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 47g
Potassium 591mg 13%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

