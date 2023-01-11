Recipes Salad Pasta Salad Spaghetti Pasta Salad Recipes California Spaghetti Salad Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This is an easy pasta dish that makes use of any leftover veggies you may have on hand. You can increase, decrease, or sub out any veggies you wish. Some excellent additions to this recipe would be bell peppers, mushrooms, olives, zucchini, cauliflower--the possibilities are endless! Do be sure to allow this to chill for several hours before serving. This allows the flavors to meld and really come together. Recipe by Kim Published on January 11, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Cool Time: 3 hrs Total Time: 3 hrs 25 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Dressing: 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese 2 ½ teaspoons Italian seasoning 1 ½ teaspoons honey 1 clove minced garlic 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon dried basil ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ⅓ cup olive oil Salad: 1 pound thin spaghetti 1 cup baby spinach, rinsed and dried 1 cup chopped broccoli 1 cup frozen peas 1 carrot, grated ½ red onion, thinly sliced ½ cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced 1 Roma tomato, diced 4 (5.5 ounce) packages crumbled goat cheese, or to taste ¼ cup toasted sliced almonds, or to taste salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Directions Whisk together white wine vinegar, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, honey, garlic, Dijon mustard, basil, salt, and pepper in a small bowl until well combined. Gradually mix in olive oil, whisking constantly. Set dressing aside. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. While spaghetti cook, prepare all the vegetables. Combine spinach, broccoli, peas, carrot, red onion, cucumber, and tomato in a large bowl. Drain pasta, and add to the bowl with the vegetables. Toss pasta and veggies together. Pour dressing over pasta and veggies and toss until thoroughly combined. Add in goat cheese and almonds and toss again to combine. Cover pasta, and chill in the fridge for at least 3 hours to overnight. Taste pasta salad, and season with more salt and pepper, if necessary. Cook's Note: Store leftovers in the refrigerator. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 1266 Calories 70g Fat 105g Carbs 54g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 1266 % Daily Value * Total Fat 70g 90% Saturated Fat 36g 179% Cholesterol 126mg 42% Sodium 1070mg 47% Total Carbohydrate 105g 38% Dietary Fiber 8g 29% Protein 54g Potassium 883mg 19% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of California Spaghetti Salad