Gochujang Fried Rice

This is the perfect introduction to Korean cuisine and you'll enjoy its simplicity. The spiciness can be controlled by the amount of gochujang. It's often served with chicken or pork mixed in or with a fried egg on the top.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Published on January 11, 2023

Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 10 mins
Total Time: 20 mins
Servings: 4

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 teaspoons minced garlic
2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
1 cup thinly-sliced mixed color bell peppers
½ cup diced carrots
¼ cup diced onion
4 cups cooked and refrigerated white rice
2 tablespoons gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste), or more to taste
2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
2 teaspoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons sliced green onions
1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Directions

Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat, and add vegetable oil. Add garlic and ginger, and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Add bell peppers, carrots, and onion, and cook until tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Add a splash of water if the pan gets too dry.

Add rice, gochujang, soy sauce, and sesame oil, mixing everything well, and stir fry until the rice is hot.

Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds, and serve.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
340 Calories
10g Fat
55g Carbs
6g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 340
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 10g 13%
Saturated Fat 2g 8%
Sodium 347mg 15%
Total Carbohydrate 55g 20%
Dietary Fiber 2g 9%
Protein 6g
Potassium 243mg 5%