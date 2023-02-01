Mango Chicken Stir-Fry

This colorful mango chicken stir-fry with broccoli and bell peppers comes together quickly, once the prep is done. Serve with rice, cauliflower rice, or in a bowl on its own.

Recipe by Bibi
Published on February 1, 2023
Mango Chicken Stir-Fry in wok
Prep Time:
25 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
5
Ingredients

Sauce:

  • ½ cup orange juice

  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste

  • ¼ cup coconut aminos (soy-free seasoning sauce)

  • 1 tablespoon chile-garlic sauce (such as Sriracha®), or to taste

  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger

  • 1 teaspoon granulated garlic

  • 2 teaspoons arrowroot powder

Stir-fry:

  • 2 ½ pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • ½ teaspoon ground white pepper

  • 1 tablespoon arrowroot powder

  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil, divided

  • ½ medium onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

  • 1 green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

  • 2 cups broccoli florets

  • ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste

  • 2 cups chopped fresh mango

Directions

  1. Combine orange juice, tomato paste, coconut aminos, chile-garlic sauce, rice vinegar, ginger, garlic, and 2 teaspoons arrowroot powder in a pint container with a well-fitting lid. Cover and shake until sauce is well combined; set aside.

  2. Cut chicken breasts into bite-size pieces and place in a large resealable plastic bag. Add salt, white pepper, and 1 tablespoon arrowroot to the bag; seal bag and gently squeeze contents until chicken is well-coated.

  3. Heat 1 tablespoon avocado oil in a large non-stick skillet or wok over medium-high heat until hot.

  4. Add chicken pieces in a single layer and cook for about 1 minute. Using tongs, turn chicken and begin to stir. Move chicken quickly around in the skillet and turn so all sides will come in contact with the skillet and begin to brown, about 5 minutes.

  5. Continue stir-frying until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 5 more minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 162 to 165 degrees F (72 to 74 degrees C). Remove chicken pieces to a plate and keep warm

  6. Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in the same skillet until hot. Add onion, bell pepper, broccoli, and red pepper and cook, stirring, until vegetables are brightly colored but still crisp, about 3 minutes. Stir in mango pieces.

  7. Shake sauce again, and pour into the skillet, stirring quickly and constantly until sauce thickens, about 1 minute. Return chicken pieces to the skillet.

  8. Turn off heat and allow residual heat to continue cooking the stir-fry until vegetables are crisp-tender, 1 to 2 more minutes.

Cook's Notes:

For more tender vegetables, place a lid on the skillet; allow to sit until vegetables reach desired tenderness, a few more minutes.

Use an equal amount of soy sauce to substitute for the coconut aminos. Soy sauce is saltier, so use less salt, to taste.

Use an equal amount of regular cornstarch to substitute for the arrowroot powder.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

428 Calories
9g Fat
30g Carbs
55g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 5
Calories 428
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 9g 12%
Saturated Fat 2g 8%
Cholesterol 132mg 44%
Sodium 1110mg 48%
Total Carbohydrate 30g 11%
Dietary Fiber 4g 15%
Protein 55g
Potassium 1053mg 22%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

