Mango Chicken Stir-Fry

Combine orange juice, tomato paste, coconut aminos, chile-garlic sauce, rice vinegar, ginger, garlic, and 2 teaspoons arrowroot powder in a pint container with a well-fitting lid. Cover and shake until sauce is well combined; set aside. Cut chicken breasts into bite-size pieces and place in a large resealable plastic bag. Add salt, white pepper, and 1 tablespoon arrowroot to the bag; seal bag and gently squeeze contents until chicken is well-coated. Heat 1 tablespoon avocado oil in a large non-stick skillet or wok over medium-high heat until hot. Add chicken pieces in a single layer and cook for about 1 minute. Using tongs, turn chicken and begin to stir. Move chicken quickly around in the skillet and turn so all sides will come in contact with the skillet and begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Continue stir-frying until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 5 more minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 162 to 165 degrees F (72 to 74 degrees C). Remove chicken pieces to a plate and keep warm Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in the same skillet until hot. Add onion, bell pepper, broccoli, and red pepper and cook, stirring, until vegetables are brightly colored but still crisp, about 3 minutes. Stir in mango pieces. Shake sauce again, and pour into the skillet, stirring quickly and constantly until sauce thickens, about 1 minute. Return chicken pieces to the skillet. Turn off heat and allow residual heat to continue cooking the stir-fry until vegetables are crisp-tender, 1 to 2 more minutes.

Cook's Notes:

For more tender vegetables, place a lid on the skillet; allow to sit until vegetables reach desired tenderness, a few more minutes.

Use an equal amount of soy sauce to substitute for the coconut aminos. Soy sauce is saltier, so use less salt, to taste.

Use an equal amount of regular cornstarch to substitute for the arrowroot powder.