Maple Glazed Carrots with Bacon

These carrots combine sweet and salty with a slight balsamic tang. The sweetness is controlled by the amount of maple syrup, so adapt to your personal taste.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Published on January 10, 2023
1668717079Maple20Glazed20Carrots20with20Bacon.jpeg
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 pound carrots, peeled

  • ¼ cup pure maple syrup, or to taste

  • 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

  • sea salt to taste

  • 2 slices bacon

  • 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped toasted pecans

  • chopped parsley for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with foil.

  2. Whisk maple syrup, balsamic vinegar, and salt together in a large bowl. Cut peeled carrots in half lengthwise and diagonally slice into 1/2-inch thick pieces. Add carrots to maple syrup mixture and stir until carrots are well coated, reserving any leftover maple mixture for later. Spread out carrots in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.

  3. Roast carrots for 10 minutes. Turn carrots and continue to roast until done, 10 to 15 more minutes. Depending on the size of your carrots they might even take longer.

  4. Meanwhile, place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels. Allow to cool slightly and coarsely crumble.

  5. Once carrots are tender, transfer to a bowl and sprinkle with bacon and pecans. Drizzle with any leftover maple mixture and toss until well combined. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

202 Calories
11g Fat
25g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 202
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 3g 13%
Cholesterol 10mg 3%
Sodium 197mg 9%
Total Carbohydrate 25g 9%
Dietary Fiber 4g 13%
Protein 3g
Potassium 457mg 10%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

