Sous Vide Maple Chipotle BBQ Pork Chops

Flavorful and juicy pork chops with a wonderful flavor profile from the sweet, spicy, and savory sauce.

Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 45 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 25 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 4 pork chops

Ingredients
1 cup ketchup
¼ cup unsalted butter, melted
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
¼ cup maple syrup
1 large jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon chopped canned chipotle chiles in adobo
1 tablespoon adobo sauce from canned chipotle chiles
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
1 teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
4 (1 1/4-inch-thick) bone-in, center cut pork chops
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
2 tablespoons canola oil
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (Optional)

Directions
Prepare a thermocirculator and water bath according to manufacturer's directions. Set thermocirculator to 135 degrees F(57 degrees C) (if you want the pork cooked medium instead of medium-rare, set to 145 degrees F (62 degrees C)), and allow water bath to come up to temperature.

Stir together ketchup, melted butter, vinegar, maple syrup, jalapeno, mustard, chipotles, adobo sauce, Worcestershire, 1 teaspoon salt, chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder, and smoked paprika for the sauce in a bowl. You should have about 2 cups sauce.

Season all chops evenly with remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and pepper and place chops in an even layer in a large vacuum sealable bag. Pour 1 cup of the sauce into bag. Cover and chill remaining sauce.

Massage bag to be sure each chop is evenly coated in sauce, then seal bag with a vacuum sealer according to manufacturer's directions.

Transfer vacuum-sealed chops to warm water bath with thermocirculator, cover vessel with aluminum foil to reduce evaporation. Cook 40 minutes (meat will be 135 degrees F to 145 degrees C (57 to 62 degrees C) when done depending on desired doneness).

Remove bag from water bath and transfer meat from bag onto a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with canola oil.

Preheat a grill or a grill pan to medium-high (400 degrees F to 450 degrees F (200 degrees C to 230 degrees C)). Grill meat, uncovered, until grill marks appear, basting with 1/2 cup of the reserved sauce, 1 to 2 minutes per side.

Serve chops with remaining 1/2 cup sauce and a sprinkle of cilantro.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
672 Calories
36g Fat
31g Carbs
55g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 672
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 36g 46%
Saturated Fat 14g 70%
Cholesterol 196mg 65%
Sodium 2075mg 90%
Total Carbohydrate 31g 11%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Protein 55g
Potassium 1274mg 27%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.