Sous Vide Maple Chipotle BBQ Pork Chops

Prepare a thermocirculator and water bath according to manufacturer's directions. Set thermocirculator to 135 degrees F(57 degrees C) (if you want the pork cooked medium instead of medium-rare, set to 145 degrees F (62 degrees C)), and allow water bath to come up to temperature.

Stir together ketchup, melted butter, vinegar, maple syrup, jalapeno, mustard, chipotles, adobo sauce, Worcestershire, 1 teaspoon salt, chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder, and smoked paprika for the sauce in a bowl. You should have about 2 cups sauce.

Season all chops evenly with remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and pepper and place chops in an even layer in a large vacuum sealable bag. Pour 1 cup of the sauce into bag. Cover and chill remaining sauce. Massage bag to be sure each chop is evenly coated in sauce, then seal bag with a vacuum sealer according to manufacturer's directions.

Transfer vacuum-sealed chops to warm water bath with thermocirculator, cover vessel with aluminum foil to reduce evaporation. Cook 40 minutes (meat will be 135 degrees F to 145 degrees C (57 to 62 degrees C) when done depending on desired doneness).

Remove bag from water bath and transfer meat from bag onto a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with canola oil.

Preheat a grill or a grill pan to medium-high (400 degrees F to 450 degrees F (200 degrees C to 230 degrees C)).