Ground Beef Stroganoff Noodles

These ground beef stroganoff noodles are a shortcut version of classic beef stroganoff in a one-pan version. The ultimate comfort food with flavorful ground beef, mushrooms, and egg noodles.

By Chef John

Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 30 mins
Total Time: 40 mins
Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 cup thinly sliced mushrooms
1 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
½ cup diced onion
1 pound ground beef
freshly ground black pepper
1 pinch cayenne pepper
2 cloves minced garlic
1 ⅓ tablespoons flour
2 tablespoons vodka (Optional)
2 ½ cups beef broth, or as needed
1 cup water
2 ½ cups egg noodles
½ cup sour cream, plus more for serving
2 tablespoons fresh sliced chives or green onions

Directions

Melt butter and oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, season with salt, and saute, stirring occasionally, until they turn golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes.

Add onion and ground beef. Cook, stirring, until meat is browned and crumbly, and onions turn soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Season with black pepper and cayenne.

Stir in minced garlic and flour, and cook for 1 minute. Pour in vodka and allow to evaporate, about 30 seconds.

Stir in beef broth and water and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes.

Reduce heat to medium, and mix in noodles. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and simmer for 5 minutes. Uncover and stir thoroughly. Cover again and cook until noodles are just tender, about 3 minutes. (See Cook's Note.)

Once noodles are cooked, reduce heat to low, and stir in sour cream. Serve immediately with additional sour cream and green onions or chives if so desired.

Chef John Cook's Note: Cooking time may vary based on which brand and shape of egg noodle you use. If pan gets too dry before noodles are cooked through, add more broth.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
598 Calories
44g Fat
24g Carbs
26g Protein