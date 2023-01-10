Ground Beef Stroganoff Noodles

These ground beef stroganoff noodles are a shortcut version of classic beef stroganoff in a one-pan version. The ultimate comfort food with flavorful ground beef, mushrooms, and egg noodles.

By
Chef John
Chef John
Chef John

John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes.  He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

  • 1 cup thinly sliced mushrooms

  • 1 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

  • ½ cup diced onion

  • 1 pound ground beef

  • freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper

  • 2 cloves minced garlic

  • 1 ⅓ tablespoons flour

  • 2 tablespoons vodka (Optional)

  • 2 ½ cups beef broth, or as needed

  • 1 cup water

  • 2 ½ cups egg noodles

  • ½ cup sour cream, plus more for serving

  • 2 tablespoons fresh sliced chives or green onions

Directions

  1. Melt butter and oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, season with salt, and saute, stirring occasionally, until they turn golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes. Add onion and ground beef. Cook, stirring, until meat is browned and crumbly, and onions turn soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Season with black pepper and cayenne.

  2. Stir in minced garlic and flour, and cook for 1 minute. Pour in vodka and allow to evaporate, about 30 seconds. Stir in beef broth and water and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes.

  3. Reduce heat to medium, and mix in noodles. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and simmer for 5 minutes. Uncover and stir thoroughly. Cover again and cook until noodles are just tender, about 3 minutes. (See Cook's Note.)

  4. Once noodles are cooked, reduce heat to low, and stir in sour cream. Serve immediately with additional sour cream and green onions or chives if so desired.

    Ground Beef Stroganoff Noodles
    Chef John

Cook's Note:

Cooking time may vary based on which brand and shape of egg noodle you use. If pan gets too dry before noodles are cooked through, add more broth.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

598 Calories
44g Fat
24g Carbs
26g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 598
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 44g 57%
Saturated Fat 19g 93%
Cholesterol 137mg 46%
Sodium 1082mg 47%
Total Carbohydrate 24g 9%
Dietary Fiber 2g 6%
Protein 26g
Potassium 566mg 12%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

