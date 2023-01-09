Air Fryer Pizza Bombs

Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line air fryer basket with parchment paper. Spray parchment paper with non-stick cooking spray. Separate biscuits into 8 pieces and flatten each into 6 inch large discs. Top each disc with 1 tablespoon spaghetti sauce and spread out within 1/4 inch of the edge. Top with 2 tablespoons cheese and 4 slices pepperoni, overlapping. Pull sides of biscuits up and pinch together to seal. Place biscuits in the air fryer basket, sealed side down. Brush with butter. Cook in the air fryer until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Flip each biscuit over and brush with remaining butter. Air fry until the other side is golden brown as well, an additional 3 to 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I have an air fryer oven so I am able to place all 8 biscuits in basket. With a regular air fryer, you might have to air fry in batches.

All air fryers are different. Some run hotter than others. This recipe was developed in a Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven which tends to run on the hotter side.