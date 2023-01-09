Everyday Cooking Cookware and Equipment Air Fryer Appetizers and Snacks Air Fryer Pizza Bombs Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These delicious pizza bombs are so easy and quick to make. Made in less than 30 minutes and with only 4 ingredients. Perfect finger food, great for snacking on, or for a quick lunch. My family just loves them! Recipe by Yoly Published on January 9, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 8 Yield: 8 pizza bombs Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients cooking spray 1 (19 ounce) can Southern-style flaky refrigerated biscuits (such as Pillsbury Grands®) 32 slices pepperoni 16 tablespoons shredded mozzarella cheese 8 tablespoons spaghetti sauce 2 tablespoons butter, melted Directions Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line air fryer basket with parchment paper. Spray parchment paper with non-stick cooking spray. Separate biscuits into 8 pieces and flatten each into 6 inch large discs. Top each disc with 1 tablespoon spaghetti sauce and spread out within 1/4 inch of the edge. Top with 2 tablespoons cheese and 4 slices pepperoni, overlapping. Pull sides of biscuits up and pinch together to seal. Place biscuits in the air fryer basket, sealed side down. Brush with butter. Cook in the air fryer until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Flip each biscuit over and brush with remaining butter. Air fry until the other side is golden brown as well, an additional 3 to 5 minutes. Cook's Note: I have an air fryer oven so I am able to place all 8 biscuits in basket. With a regular air fryer, you might have to air fry in batches. All air fryers are different. Some run hotter than others. This recipe was developed in a Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven which tends to run on the hotter side. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 284 Calories 17g Fat 26g Carbs 9g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 284 % Daily Value * Total Fat 17g 21% Saturated Fat 6g 32% Cholesterol 25mg 8% Sodium 916mg 40% Total Carbohydrate 26g 10% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 9g Potassium 84mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air Fryer Pizza Bombs