Sous Vide Tri Tip

Sous Vide is wonderful for meal prepping or passive cooking. Tri tip, when cooked this way is incredibly tender. The flavor profile of this beef with the sauce is beautifully complex from acid of citrus, to the sweetness of brown sugar, heat of chiles, and umami of fish sauce.

Recipe by John Somerall
Published on January 21, 2023

Active Time: 20 mins
Total Time: 3 hrs 15 mins
Servings: 4

Ingredients

Sous Vide Tri Tip
1 (2 1/2 to 3 pound) tri tip steak, fat cap trimmed to 1/4-inch thick
1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
1 tablespoon kosher salt, divided
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1 tablespoon coriander seeds, coarsely ground
1 tablespoon black peppercorns, coarsely ground
2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

Chile-Lime Dipping Sauce
½ cup fresh lime juice (from 3 large limes)
½ cup fish sauce
¼ cup dark brown sugar
4 medium garlic cloves, grated with a Microplane grater (about 2 tsp.)
1 (1 inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated with a Microplane grater (about 1 1/2 tsp.)
2 medium green onions, white bottoms finely chopped and green tops thinly sliced crosswise (about 2 Tbsp. minced white bottoms, about 1/4 cup thinly sliced green tops)
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil

Directions

Prepare a thermocirculator and water bath according to manufacturer's directions. Set thermocirculator to 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) and allow water bath to come up to temperature.

Using gloved hands, rub tri tip steak evenly with sesame oil and season evenly with 1 teaspoon salt. Transfer tri tip and butter to a large vacuum-sealable bag and arrange in a flat, even layer. Seal bag with a vacuum sealer according to manufacturer's directions.

Transfer vacuum-sealed tri tip to warm water bath with thermocirculator, cover vessel with aluminum foil to reduce evaporation, and cook 3 hours.

Remove tri tip from bag (meat will be at 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) when pulled from water bath) and transfer to a rimmed sheet pan lined with paper towels and gently pat dry; discard bag and any juices reserved in bag.

Meanwhile prepare the chile-lime dipping sauce. Whisk together lime juice, fish sauce, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, green onions, sesame seeds, and toasted sesame oil in a small bowl until well combined. Cover dipping sauce with plastic wrap and set aside at room temperature until ready to use.

Season tri tip evenly with remaining 2 teaspoons salt, coriander seeds, and black peppercorns, pressing coriander and black peppercorns into tri tip to adhere.

Heat grapeseed oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add tri tip to skillet, fat-cap-side down, and cook, until all sides are evenly seared and caramelized, 3 to 5 minutes per side.

Transfer tri tip to a large cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing against the grain into 1/4-inch-thick strips. Serve steak with chile-lime dipping sauce for dipping, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
226 Calories
16g Fat
21g Carbs
3g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 226
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 16g 20%
Saturated Fat 5g 24%
Cholesterol 15mg 5%
Sodium 3637mg 158%
Total Carbohydrate 21g 8%
Dietary Fiber 2g 6%
Protein 3g
Potassium 223mg 5%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved