Sous Vide Tri Tip

Prepare a thermocirculator and water bath according to manufacturer's directions. Set thermocirculator to 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) and allow water bath to come up to temperature.

Using gloved hands, rub tri tip steak evenly with sesame oil and season evenly with 1 teaspoon salt. Transfer tri tip and butter to a large vacuum-sealable bag and arrange in a flat, even layer. Seal bag with a vacuum sealer according to manufacturer's directions.

Transfer vacuum-sealed tri tip to warm water bath with thermocirculator, cover vessel with aluminum foil to reduce evaporation, and cook 3 hours. Remove tri tip from bag (meat will be at 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) when pulled from water bath) and transfer to a rimmed sheet pan lined with paper towels and gently pat dry; discard bag and any juices reserved in bag.

Meanwhile prepare the chile-lime dipping sauce. Whisk together lime juice, fish sauce, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, green onions, sesame seeds, and toasted sesame oil in a small bowl until well combined. Cover dipping sauce with plastic wrap and set aside at room temperature until ready to use.

Season tri tip evenly with remaining 2 teaspoons salt, coriander seeds, and black peppercorns, pressing coriander and black peppercorns into tri tip to adhere.

Heat grapeseed oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add tri tip to skillet, fat-cap-side down, and cook, until all sides are evenly seared and caramelized, 3 to 5 minutes per side.

Transfer tri tip to a large cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing against the grain into 1/4-inch-thick strips.