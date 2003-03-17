Party Chicken I

My whole family loves this. I make it just a little bit differently and think the combination of the soups that I use make it better than just cream of chicken. I use 1 can cream of chicken & mushroom soup (both flavors combined into one can), 1 can cream of celery, and 1 cup sour cream for the sauce. All the rest of the ingredients are the same but I don't shred the dried beef. I put one slice of dried beef on each side of the chicken breast and wrap the bacon around, ends down. Cooking it longer and slower is the key to the chicken getting so tender. I've never overcooked it and have left it on 275 as long as 3 1/2 hours and it's been great every time. I also recommend at least partially cooking the bacon or removing it before serving because it is soggy. But the bacon flavor that it gives the chicken and the sauce is really yummy. Also, this sauce is SO GOOD that we usually have mashed potatoes with it and use the sauce for gravy. You can cut down on a little of the sodium by buying lower sodium soups, but the fat free versions don't seem to work as well (including the sour cream). I don't make it often because it's fattening, but my family loves it when I do.