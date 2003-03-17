Party Chicken I
This is a delicious and easy recipe. My kids love it. It can be made the day before and refrigerated. Good served over rice.
My mom gave me this recipe years ago, but it's a bit different...and truly yummy. Try using cream of mushroom instead of cream of chicken. I use low fat soup and low fat sour cream. I use the bacon, but not the dried beef. Cover your dish with foil and bake for 3 hrs. at 350 degrees. Remove the foil during the last hour. The bacon is crispy this way and the chicken is very very moist. Enjoy!!Read More
I didn't like this receipe. It felt too heavy for me and I felt guilty eating it... like it was a heart attack waiting to happen. I didn't pre-cook the bacon so that was icky also. Overall I didn't like this receipe.Read More
My mom gave me this recipe years ago, but it's a bit different...and truly yummy. Try using cream of mushroom instead of cream of chicken. I use low fat soup and low fat sour cream. I use the bacon, but not the dried beef. Cover your dish with foil and bake for 3 hrs. at 350 degrees. Remove the foil during the last hour. The bacon is crispy this way and the chicken is very very moist. Enjoy!!
This is the kind of dish that you only make on occasion. I cooked my bacon until it was nice and brown, but not totally crispy so that I could still wrap it around the chicken. I decided to use Golden Mushroom soup for more flavor but it did add quite a bit more salt. This really is a very flavorful dish that company would even enjoy. Thanks so much Lori!
This is delicious
This dish is delicious!!! The only thing I would change is cooking the bacon a little before wrapping it around the chicken.
Instead of putting dried beef on bottom of 13 x 9, I pound the chicken breasts thin (between two pieces of clear wrap) and wrap the breast around half a package of thin-sliced beef sandwich meat, Next, slightly fry two pieces of bacon per breast, wrap around the breast and cover with soup/sour-cream blend. You can also add sauteed onion/celery/mushroom and include in the soup/cream mix. To make the chicken fork-tender, bake uncovered in 300 degree F oven for two hours.
This was fantastic and oh, so easy. The sour cream in the soup gave it a nice tang. I made Rice-A-Riso to go with it and poured some of the soup mix over that as well...delicious!!!
Good recipe! I added a teaspoon of freshly ground pepper to the sour cream/soup mixture. I used smoked back bacon - so it wasn't as salty. - - In response to a previous reviewer's comment that this was a "heart attack waiting to happen" - well - to us - that's rubbish - we only eat fast food at most TWICE a YEAR (and NEVER eat any type of frozen dinners!) - so we don't view the occasional home cooked indulgence as any type of health risk!!
This is almost the exact same recipe as "Party Pork" also found on this site...with chicken. However, since we loved that recipe so much, I thought I'd try this out. Didn't shred the dried beef, just layered it on the bottom of the baking dish. Made exactly as written and it turned out very good. Although we all favor the pork version over the chicken - this is very good. As Zipporah stated, eliminating the dried beef will still result in a good dish - and possibly even less salty (unless you rinse the beef off first). Thanks Lori!
I made this (minus the dried beef since I didn’t have any) and cooked it on 275° for 3 hours. Fork tender and delicious!
In spite of using reduced sodium soup and rinsing the dried beef, we thought this was a bit too salty. The flavor was great, but I'd like to figure a way to cut the sodium even more. Thanks for sharing, Lori.
this dish is fairly good, but i modified it greatly for health reasons. when making this i used turkey bacon that i browned before wrapping the chicken so that it would crisp up better. i omitted the dried beef and used reduced fat soup and fat free sour cream. i served it with rice and green beans- the kids were none too pleased but i thought it was alright. using healthier options probably compromised the taste in this recipe, but i can't justify the fat/calorie content as written, so i probably won't make this again. thanks anyway!
This was great!!!! My family loved this and ate every last drop! I made rice a roni with it and it is now one of my most favorite recipes!!
this is not a review. i have questions: what is dried beef (beef jerky?) and do you cover with foil then bake for 1 hour?
I have been making this for years. I don't shred the beef, usually omit the bacon, and use reduced fat sour cream and healthy choice cream soup. A bit salty but very yummy! I usually serve this over egg noodles.
I would give this 5 stars, my husband however was not a fan of the "heaviness" but I'm German and loved it! For my husband instead of wrapping the chicken in bacon, I cut a pocket into the side of the breast and stuffed it with bacon bits and swiss cheese. A wonderful addition!
I used 2 cans cream of chicken soup and 1 can cream of mushroom soup. I mixed this with the sour cream and layered that in the bottom of the baking dish. I rinsed the dried beef [cuts down on the salt] and placed that on chicken breast and rolled it up and secured with the bacon. I cook homemade noodles and before serving add the soup mixture to the noodles. It looks great on a serving dish with the chicken placed on top. I get lots of oohs and ahhs when my guests cut into it and see the corned beef rolled into the chicken....looks like I spent hours making it!
This is one of my favorite recipes, but I do blanch the dried beef first for a couple of seconds in boiling water, drain it, then shred it to use in this recipe. Takes much more salt out than just rinsing it. I always use low sodium cream soups, too, sometimes substituting cream of celery or mushroom for the cream of chicken.
Delicious, we love this for Sunday dinner or even to serve when comany's coming......
I love this chicken! HOWEVER, I received this recipe from my mom-in-law a while back and it is best if you cook the chicken at 275 for 3 hours. It is so tender that you can cut it with a fork. I would also agree with the other reviewer about cooking the bacon first. That's a must.
I really do not like to give bad reviews, but this was not something I will ever make again, nor would I recommend to anyone. My Mother and Father actually liked it which is why I am giving it at least two stars. Weird combination of flavors, that just never seemed to really work together. The sauce was ok but just wasnt enough to redeem this in my opinion. I was surprised by how many people liked this so much.
This is a wonderful recipe. I use cream of mushroom soup and add a can of mushrooms on the top the last 5 mins. of baking.
I make this all the time! The only thing I do different is wrap the beef with the chicken and toothpick it. So easy!
I made this because I had the ingredients on hand, minus the beef. I was pleasantly surprised. It was so easy (10 min. prep. then forget about it for 2 hours) and tasty. I followed the advice of another by cooking at 300 degrees for 2 hours. Mostly because I had household chores to do and this way I didn't have to sit over the oven and wait. I didn't have bacon in the house, but had Pancetta, and it was yummy, and cooked through with no problem (no pre-cooking). I served this over brown rice and received the ultimate compliment from my husband.... "Mom use to make chicken and rice like this". Comfort food for sure. I especially like that it's so easy to change out ingredients to your taste, like cream of mushroom instead of Chicken etc.
This is my daughter's favorite meal! This can also be cooked slower at a cooler temp for richer flavor, but it tastes fabulous either way!!
I used cream of onion soup instead of cream of chicken, and it turned out yummy. :)
Not that good....I guess I expected more, but oh well.
Did not like - at all!
I grew up with both my Grandma AND Mom making this, only using Buddig beef. I make it myself every once and a while with the Buddig beef or dried beef. It's not something you want to make frequently, as it is a bit of a Heart Attack on a Plate kind of meal, but it is darn tasty. TIP: Make sure you soak and rinse the beef a couple times and blot, to get rid of some of the overkill salty brine taste.
This is a recipe that my mom also gave me a long time ago. Our family calls it "Chicken ala Riche". The only difference with ours is we use Cream of Mushroom soup instead of chicken. I always cook the bacon ahead of time. I think if you never had this recipe as a child, it is a very different taste for those who did and truly love it. Glad to see it is on allrecipes.
This dish was exceptional when I substituted cream of celery soup. Served over brown rice, fried with onions and shredded carrots.
My mom used to make this for me when I was little and now its my families favorite.....we make it a little different we use cream of mushroom soup and I cook it at 275 degrees covered for 1 1/2 hours and then uncovered for 1 1/2 hours and it is so tender!! We eat it over rice.
This is good, very rich. It was a little salty because of the bacon and soup (and I even used the low sodium soup), but everyone still loved it - even the kids! I will make this again.
Wonderful recipe that has been in our family for years! Our difference is that we roll the beef inside the chicken and cook at 275 for 3 hours. Easily made with less calories - or just don't eat it as often!
I think this was good. I followed the directions exactly, but I think it would have been better had I marinated the chicken in some Italian dressing. I did rinse the dried beef, so I did not find this to be too salty at all. My husband loved it!
didn't use the beef otherwise followed directions. Family really enjoyed it.
I use cream of mushroom soup, it adds more flavor to me. I never include the beef, and only include the bacon once in a while.
My whole family loves this. I make it just a little bit differently and think the combination of the soups that I use make it better than just cream of chicken. I use 1 can cream of chicken & mushroom soup (both flavors combined into one can), 1 can cream of celery, and 1 cup sour cream for the sauce. All the rest of the ingredients are the same but I don't shred the dried beef. I put one slice of dried beef on each side of the chicken breast and wrap the bacon around, ends down. Cooking it longer and slower is the key to the chicken getting so tender. I've never overcooked it and have left it on 275 as long as 3 1/2 hours and it's been great every time. I also recommend at least partially cooking the bacon or removing it before serving because it is soggy. But the bacon flavor that it gives the chicken and the sauce is really yummy. Also, this sauce is SO GOOD that we usually have mashed potatoes with it and use the sauce for gravy. You can cut down on a little of the sodium by buying lower sodium soups, but the fat free versions don't seem to work as well (including the sour cream). I don't make it often because it's fattening, but my family loves it when I do.
I make this recipe once every few months. I use cream of mushroom instead of cream of chicken. I also omit the beef. It is kind of a heavy dish, but oh so yummy!
This was very good, I made it just as the recipe advised. I agree with others, it is heavy, so something to eat once in awhile. Thanks for sharing.
This is fabulous! My college roommate gave me the recipe, because her mom used to make it all the time :)
I lost this recipe years ago,I was thrilled to see it here! This is delicious,moist and pretty enough for guests.
I make this recipe a little different. I don't shred the beef, just lay it in the bottom of the pan. I don't precook the bacon. I also use 1 8 oz package of cream cheese, 2 cans cream of chicken soup, and 8 oz sour cream mixed together and poured over. I cook it for 2 hours at 300. It takes a little longer but all the meat is super tender and fabulous. All this served over white rice is rich but I also sometimes choose to use low fat versions of the soup, cream cheese, and the sour cream. Tastes just as good.
This is actually the meal I make on Christmas Day - it’s so easy that I can then enjoy the holiday and we have a rich, delicious meal in the evening (when everyone is turkey’ed out!) Instead of rice, we serve it with green beans and mashed potatoes. The gravy from the dish, on top of the mashed potatoes…delish! My mom’s old recipe calls to cook it at 275 for 3 hours.
My family absolutely loves Party Chicken. I serve it over wide butter noodles.
I liked shredding the dried beef and just putting it in the bottom of the dish better than trying to wrap the chicken. I used the precooked bacon, too.
I followed the recipe with a few slight changes. As others have suggested, be sure to rinse the beef or it will be way too salty. I cooked the bacon in a skillet and added a can of soup (I used 2 cans)and fresh mushrooms. Wait until the last 15-20 minutes to add this mixture to avoid overcooking the mushrooms. All in all a great dish. My husband loved it!
so tasty, used some precooked chopper sirloin instead of canned beef. halved the recipe with success. pre-cook my bacon a bit and cooked for 45.
I have been making this dish for years, never heard it called party chicken. Instead of using dried beef I have always bought the corned beef in the deli and layed that at the bottom of the dish. I always serve over white rice.
My mom introduced us to Party Chicken when I was a kid and passed the recipe on to me. She requested it for today's Mothers Day dinner. I didn't deviate too far from this recipe, but I did use low fat cream of mushroom soup and fat free sour cream. I made mine the night before and then baked uncovered for 3 hours at 275 degrees. It was delicious and made a lot of gravy to put over mashed potatos. YUM. Try this one out!
I made this for my husband and it did not come out as good as I had hoped for. The dish had a great flavor but the bacon was soggy and did not cook right.
I think this recipe is delicious.. And very easy to make. I would definately reommend it. I served it with Rice Pilaf. Very Yummy!!
With the addition of cream cheese to the sauce, and peppering the chicken, this recipe becomes "Chicken Breast Eden Isle".
Instead of dried beef, I used black Forrest sliced ham. And since it was a volunteer at the bookstore day, I put this in the crock pot. It was delicious and I would make it t again.
I made this with Mushroom Soup and the family loved it. It is very creamy and is a heavy meal, but paired with a nice steamed vege, or a light salad and you can't go wrong.
Been making this for 20+ years...We absolutely love it!! Definitely precook the bacon. And go for the cooler temp/longer duration. I always double, because it's so good as leftovers. Served over rice, or broccoli or cauliflower...it's our Christmas and Easter dinner, always!
