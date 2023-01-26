Baked Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

Combine chicken tenders, buttermilk, salt, and cayenne in a large resealable plastic bag. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy cleanup.

Combine flour, paprika, and salt in a shallow bowl. Whisk egg and 2 tablespoons buttermilk in another bowl. Mix breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, seafood seasoning, and garlic powder in a third bowl.

Drain chicken and discard marinade. Dredge chicken in flour mixture, shaking off the excess. Dip into egg mixture, and turn in breadcrumb mixture, pressing down to make sure the breading adheres to the chicken tender.

Place the crumb-coated tenders on the prepared baking sheet, giving each side a good spray of olive oil.