Baked Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

These baked buttermilk chicken tenders are a healthy alternative to fried chicken. Buttermilk helps to tenderize the chicken resulting in juicy, moist, and tender meat. Serve with your choice of dipping sauce. We particularly enjoy these with honey mustard sauce.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Published on January 26, 2023

Prep Time: 15 mins
Cook Time: 15 mins
Marinate Time: 2 hrs
Total Time: 2 hrs 30 mins
Servings: 4

Ingredients

Marinade:
1 pound chicken tenderloins
½ cup buttermilk
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Breading:
⅓ cup all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon paprika
salt to taste
1 large egg
2 tablespoons buttermilk
¾ cup Italian-style panko bread crumbs
⅓ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon seafood seasoning (such as Old Bay®)
½ teaspoon garlic powder
olive oil spray

Directions

Combine chicken tenders, buttermilk, salt, and cayenne in a large resealable plastic bag. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy cleanup.

Combine flour, paprika, and salt in a shallow bowl. Whisk egg and 2 tablespoons buttermilk in another bowl. Mix breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, seafood seasoning, and garlic powder in a third bowl.

Drain chicken and discard marinade. Dredge chicken in flour mixture, shaking off the excess. Dip into egg mixture, and turn in breadcrumb mixture, pressing down to make sure the breading adheres to the chicken tender. Place the crumb-coated tenders on the prepared baking sheet, giving each side a good spray of olive oil.

Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 15 to 18 minutes depending on thickness, flipping halfway through. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Cook's Note: If you want more color on your tenders, briefly place under the broiler, being careful not to burn.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
316 Calories
8g Fat
24g Carbs
34g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 316
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 8g 11%
Saturated Fat 2g 11%
Cholesterol 120mg 40%
Sodium 745mg 32%
Total Carbohydrate 24g 9%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 34g
Potassium 394mg 8%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved