Creamy Veggie Cavatappi Pasta without Cream

This creamy pasta dish is loaded up with hidden vegetables, and it's so flavorful!

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on January 5, 2023
16726858945C408F9A-A8D8-47F4-8C00-A2840B7AFF4F.jpeg
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

  • tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 pound Roma tomatoes

  • 2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 3-inch pieces

  • 1 onion, diced

  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into strips

  • 1 zucchini, sliced

  • 7 cloves garlic, peeled

  • 1 ½ teaspoons Italian seasoning

  • salt to taste

  • red pepper flakes to taste (Optional)

  • 1 (16 ounce) package cavatappi pasta

  • cup shredded Italian cheese blend (Optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  2. Spread out tomatoes, carrots, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, and garlic on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning, salt, and crushed red pepper.

  3. Roast in the preheated oven until vegetables are soft, 30 to 35 minutes.

  4. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook cavatappi in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 9 to 11 minutes. Drain pasta, reserving about 1/2 cup pasta water.

  5. Transfer cooked vegetables to a high-speed blender (such as a Vitamix®)

  6. Blend on high until vegetables are smooth, 30 to 45 seconds. Thin vegetable puree with reserved pasta water if desired.

  7. Toss pasta with vegetable sauce. Sprinkle with cheese and serve immediately.

Blender

I recommend using a high powered blender such as a such as a Vitamix®. I find regular blenders like a Ninja® do not have the ability to create a smooth texture.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

317 Calories
2g Fat
67g Carbs
11g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 317
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 2g 2%
Saturated Fat 0g 1%
Sodium 23mg 1%
Total Carbohydrate 67g 24%
Dietary Fiber 6g 20%
Protein 11g
Potassium 419mg 9%

