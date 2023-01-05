Recipes Main Dishes Pasta Creamy Veggie Cavatappi Pasta without Cream Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This creamy pasta dish is loaded up with hidden vegetables, and it's so flavorful! Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on January 5, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients tablespoon olive oil 1 pound Roma tomatoes 2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 3-inch pieces 1 onion, diced 1 red bell pepper, cut into strips 1 zucchini, sliced 7 cloves garlic, peeled 1 ½ teaspoons Italian seasoning salt to taste red pepper flakes to taste (Optional) 1 (16 ounce) package cavatappi pasta ⅓ cup shredded Italian cheese blend (Optional) Directions Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Spread out tomatoes, carrots, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, and garlic on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning, salt, and crushed red pepper. Roast in the preheated oven until vegetables are soft, 30 to 35 minutes. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook cavatappi in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 9 to 11 minutes. Drain pasta, reserving about 1/2 cup pasta water. Transfer cooked vegetables to a high-speed blender (such as a Vitamix®) Blend on high until vegetables are smooth, 30 to 45 seconds. Thin vegetable puree with reserved pasta water if desired. Toss pasta with vegetable sauce. Sprinkle with cheese and serve immediately. Blender I recommend using a high powered blender such as a such as a Vitamix®. I find regular blenders like a Ninja® do not have the ability to create a smooth texture. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 317 Calories 2g Fat 67g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 317 % Daily Value * Total Fat 2g 2% Saturated Fat 0g 1% Sodium 23mg 1% Total Carbohydrate 67g 24% Dietary Fiber 6g 20% Protein 11g Potassium 419mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Creamy Veggie Cavatappi Pasta without Cream