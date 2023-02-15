Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Snacks Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Roasted Cashews Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos If you've never started from raw and roasted your own cashews, you are in for a treat. Roasting them in the air fryer makes it a cinch and the golden brown pop in your mouth is nothing like you'll ever get from a can. Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole Published on February 15, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 3 mins Cook Time: 7 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup raw cashews 1 tablespoon olive oil ½ teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon salt Directions Place raw cashews in a bowl. Add olive oil and toss to coat. Sprinkle with lemon pepper seasoning, garlic powder, and salt; toss to coat again. Preheat an air fryer to 330 degrees F (165 degrees C). Spread out seasoned cashews in the basket of the air fryer. Cook for 3 minutes. Shake the basket and cook until golden brown, about 4 more minutes. Transfer cashews to a paper towel lined plate and let cool completely. Store leftovers in an air-tight container. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 219 Calories 18g Fat 11g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 219 % Daily Value * Total Fat 18g 23% Saturated Fat 3g 16% Sodium 305mg 13% Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 6g Potassium 5mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Roasted Cashews