Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Roasted Cashews

If you've never started from raw and roasted your own cashews, you are in for a treat. Roasting them in the air fryer makes it a cinch and the golden brown pop in your mouth is nothing like you'll ever get from a can.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole
Published on February 15, 2023
Prep Time:
3 mins
Cook Time:
7 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 cup raw cashews

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • ½ teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning

  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder

  • ½ teaspoon salt

Directions

  1. Place raw cashews in a bowl. Add olive oil and toss to coat. Sprinkle with lemon pepper seasoning, garlic powder, and salt; toss to coat again.

  2. Preheat an air fryer to 330 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  3. Spread out seasoned cashews in the basket of the air fryer.

  4. Cook for 3 minutes. Shake the basket and cook until golden brown, about 4 more minutes.

  5. Transfer cashews to a paper towel lined plate and let cool completely. Store leftovers in an air-tight container.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

219 Calories
18g Fat
11g Carbs
6g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 219
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 18g 23%
Saturated Fat 3g 16%
Sodium 305mg 13%
Total Carbohydrate 11g 4%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Protein 6g
Potassium 5mg 0%

