Teriyaki Shrimp Noodles

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

This quick teriyaki stir-fry noodle dish is ready in less than 20 minutes. No need to order takeout.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on January 31, 2023
167270761115725BE9-6AE1-4F28-881A-F185DE053CD5.jpeg
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces fresh udon noodles

  • cup soy sauce

  • ¼ cup mirin (Japanese sweet wine)

  • ¼ cup sake (Japanese rice wine)

  • 4 cloves garlic, minced

  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar

  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil

  • 1 pound uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined

  • 4 cups frozen stir-fry vegetables

  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced green onion for garnish

  • toasted sesame seeds for garnish

Directions

  1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add udon and cook until they float at the top, about 3 minutes. Continue cooking for 2 more minutes once they are floating, but be careful not to overcook.

  2. Meanwhile, mix together soy sauce, mirin, sake, garlic, brown sugar, and ginger in a bowl; stir to combine.

  3. Heat sesame oil in a wok over medium heat. Add shrimp and vegetables and stir fry for about 2 minutes. Remove shrimp and set aside.

  4. Pour teriyaki sauce over the vegetables. Continue cooking for 3 to 4 minutes longer. Add noodles, and shrimp. Toss to combine and cook until hot. Garnish each serving with green onions and sesame seeds.

Cook's Note:

I used a refrigerated noodle called shanghai broad noodles found at a local international store, but you can use udon or rice noodles as well.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

491 Calories
7g Fat
67g Carbs
34g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 491
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 7g 9%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 173mg 58%
Sodium 2311mg 100%
Total Carbohydrate 67g 24%
Dietary Fiber 5g 19%
Protein 34g
Potassium 924mg 20%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
chicken and noodles on plate
Chicken Teriyaki and Noodles
One-Pan Green Beans and Chicken Thighs
Spicy Chicken and Green Bean Stir Fry
close up view of Shrimp Stir Fry with pasta, peppers, herbs, and snow peas on a plate
Shrimp Stir Fry
51 Ratings
close up view of Shrimp Stir Fry With Egg Noodles and broccoli in a white bowl, with chop sticks
Shrimp Stir Fry With Egg Noodles
10 Ratings
close up on a large bowl of garlic noodles
Garlic Noodles
84 Ratings
Easy Chinese Fried Noodles
217 Ratings
Japchae Korean Glass Noodles
32 Ratings
close up view of Vegan Japchae Korean Noodles garnished with green onions and sesame seeds in a bowl with chopsticks
Vegan Japchae Korean Noodles
10 Ratings
Lo Mein Noodles
330 Ratings
close up view of Shrimp Noodle Soup in a glass bowl with a spoon
Shrimp Noodle Soup
93 Ratings
Authentic Pad Thai Noodles
75 Ratings
Taiwanese fried noodles in bowl with chopsticks
Tsao Mi Fun (Taiwanese Fried Rice Noodles)
39 Ratings
Drunken Noodles
8 Ratings
Grilled Teriyaki Shrimp and Pineapple Skewers
Grilled Teriyaki Shrimp and Pineapple Skewers
72 Ratings
Authentic Japanese Scallop Soup with Ramen Noodles
8 Ratings
close up view of Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Skewers with Miso Ranch served with sauce in a bowl, garnished with green onions, on a white platter
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Skewers with Miso Ranch
17 Ratings