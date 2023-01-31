Recipes Main Dishes Stir-Fry Shrimp Teriyaki Shrimp Noodles Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This quick teriyaki stir-fry noodle dish is ready in less than 20 minutes. No need to order takeout. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on January 31, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 ounces fresh udon noodles ⅓ cup soy sauce ¼ cup mirin (Japanese sweet wine) ¼ cup sake (Japanese rice wine) 4 cloves garlic, minced 2 tablespoons brown sugar 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger 1 tablespoon sesame oil 1 pound uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined 4 cups frozen stir-fry vegetables 1 tablespoon thinly sliced green onion for garnish toasted sesame seeds for garnish Directions Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add udon and cook until they float at the top, about 3 minutes. Continue cooking for 2 more minutes once they are floating, but be careful not to overcook. Meanwhile, mix together soy sauce, mirin, sake, garlic, brown sugar, and ginger in a bowl; stir to combine. Heat sesame oil in a wok over medium heat. Add shrimp and vegetables and stir fry for about 2 minutes. Remove shrimp and set aside. Pour teriyaki sauce over the vegetables. Continue cooking for 3 to 4 minutes longer. Add noodles, and shrimp. Toss to combine and cook until hot. Garnish each serving with green onions and sesame seeds. Cook's Note: I used a refrigerated noodle called shanghai broad noodles found at a local international store, but you can use udon or rice noodles as well. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 491 Calories 7g Fat 67g Carbs 34g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 491 % Daily Value * Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 173mg 58% Sodium 2311mg 100% Total Carbohydrate 67g 24% Dietary Fiber 5g 19% Protein 34g Potassium 924mg 20% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Teriyaki Shrimp Noodles