Red Pear, Pomegranate, and Gorgonzola Salad

A simple vinaigrette graces this lovely salad topped with pomegranate arils, looking like little jewels. Add sweet, fresh red pear slices, some pungent Gorgonzola crumbles, a few lightly toasted walnuts and chopped scallion to a bed of greens, and you'll be enjoying this salad in about 25 minutes!

Recipe by Bibi
Published on February 1, 2023
Prep Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Vinaigrette:

  • 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1 tablespoon honey

  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

  • 1 pinch salt

  • 1 pinch ground white pepper

Salad:

  • 6 cups romaine lettuce - torn, washed and dried

  • cup chopped toasted walnuts

  • ¼ cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

  • 1 red pear, cored and sliced

  • ¼ cup pomegranate arils

  • 1 green onion, chopped

Directions

  1. Combine apple cider vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, honey, Dijon mustard, salt, and white pepper in a small container with a lid. Cover tightly and shake until well combined. Set aside.

  2. Place lettuce in a salad bowl. Sprinkle with toasted walnut pieces and cheese crumbles. Fan pear slices on the top of the salad and sprinkle with pomegranate arils and chopped scallion.

  3. Drizzle with vinaigrette and serve.

Cook's Note:

Substitute feta or goat cheese for Gorgonzola for a milder flavor, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

106 Calories
6g Fat
11g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 106
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 6g 8%
Saturated Fat 2g 9%
Cholesterol 6mg 2%
Sodium 109mg 5%
Total Carbohydrate 11g 4%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Protein 2g
Potassium 204mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

