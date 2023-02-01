Recipes Salad Green Salad Recipes Romaine Lettuce Salad Recipes Red Pear, Pomegranate, and Gorgonzola Salad Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A simple vinaigrette graces this lovely salad topped with pomegranate arils, looking like little jewels. Add sweet, fresh red pear slices, some pungent Gorgonzola crumbles, a few lightly toasted walnuts and chopped scallion to a bed of greens, and you'll be enjoying this salad in about 25 minutes! Recipe by Bibi Published on February 1, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 25 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Vinaigrette: 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon honey 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 pinch salt 1 pinch ground white pepper Salad: 6 cups romaine lettuce - torn, washed and dried ⅓ cup chopped toasted walnuts ¼ cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese 1 red pear, cored and sliced ¼ cup pomegranate arils 1 green onion, chopped Directions Combine apple cider vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, honey, Dijon mustard, salt, and white pepper in a small container with a lid. Cover tightly and shake until well combined. Set aside. Place lettuce in a salad bowl. Sprinkle with toasted walnut pieces and cheese crumbles. Fan pear slices on the top of the salad and sprinkle with pomegranate arils and chopped scallion. Drizzle with vinaigrette and serve. Cook's Note: Substitute feta or goat cheese for Gorgonzola for a milder flavor, if desired. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 106 Calories 6g Fat 11g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 106 % Daily Value * Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 2g 9% Cholesterol 6mg 2% Sodium 109mg 5% Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 2g Potassium 204mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Red Pear, Pomegranate, and Gorgonzola Salad