Quick Homemade Sous Vide Vanilla Extract

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

Making vanilla extract at home is much cheaper than buying it, but it takes months to make. By using the gentle heat of a sous vide circulator, you can extract more flavor quicker and have it ready in hours. Use Grade B Madagascar vanilla beans for the best flavor. You can also use bourbon instead of vodka.

Recipe by France C
Published on January 10, 2023
vanilla extract in jar with vanilla beans
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
8 hrs
Total Time:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
96

Ingredients

  • 2 cups vodka

  • 3 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and halved

Directions

  1. Fill a large pot with water and place a sous vide circulator into the water. Set temperature to 140 degrees F (60 degrees C) according to manufacturer's directions.

  2. Place vodka and vanilla beans into a sterilized pint-size Mason jar and secure with lid until finger-tight. Lower into the water, ensuring jar is completely covered, and process for at least 8 hours.

  3. Remove jar. Cool and store in a dark cupboard, gently shaking occasionally. The extract is ready to use immediately, but the longer it sits, the better it will become.

Cook's Notes:

3 whole vanilla beans weighs approximately 8 grams. Use 4 beans if you want extra vanilla flavor.
Grade B Madagascar vanilla beans contain less moisture than Grade A and are ideal for infusing.
This is one of the few instances where cheap vodka is perfectly fine!

You’ll Also Love
close up on a sliced beef brisket resting on a cutting board
Sous Vide Beef Brisket with Ancho Chili Sauce
close up view of sliced Sous Vide Duck Breast on a white plate with grains
Sous Vide Duck Breast
29 Ratings
Sous Vide Whole Turkey
Sous Vide Whole Turkey
2 Ratings
Sous Vide Cauliflower
7 Ratings
overhead angle looking down at sous vide chicken thighs
Sous Vide Chicken Thighs
close up view of a Sous Vide Egg halves on a wooden cutting board
Sherry's Perfect Sous Vide Eggs
7 Ratings
Sous Vide Salmon
1 Rating
Sous Vide Pork Back Ribs
1 Rating
Quick, Homemade Hamburger Soup
35 Ratings
Sous Vide Marinated Flank Steak
close up view of sliced Sous Vide Blade Roast with Au Jus on a wooden cutting board
Sous Vide Blade Roast with Au Jus
2 Ratings
close up on a ball of homemade mozzarella cheese with two slices resting on the cutting board
Homemade Mozzarella Cheese
17 Ratings
Sous Vide Pork Tenderloin
Sous Vide Pork Tenderloin
Sous Vide Prime Rib
Sous Vide Prime Rib
Sous Vide Turkey Breast
Sous Vide Turkey Breast
72-Hour Sous Vide Short Ribs
2 Ratings