Recipes Everyday Cooking More Meal Ideas DIY Quick Homemade Sous Vide Vanilla Extract Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Making vanilla extract at home is much cheaper than buying it, but it takes months to make. By using the gentle heat of a sous vide circulator, you can extract more flavor quicker and have it ready in hours. Use Grade B Madagascar vanilla beans for the best flavor. You can also use bourbon instead of vodka. Recipe by France C Published on January 10, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 8 hrs Total Time: 8 hrs 5 mins Servings: 96 Ingredients 2 cups vodka 3 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and halved Directions Fill a large pot with water and place a sous vide circulator into the water. Set temperature to 140 degrees F (60 degrees C) according to manufacturer's directions. Place vodka and vanilla beans into a sterilized pint-size Mason jar and secure with lid until finger-tight. Lower into the water, ensuring jar is completely covered, and process for at least 8 hours. Remove jar. Cool and store in a dark cupboard, gently shaking occasionally. The extract is ready to use immediately, but the longer it sits, the better it will become. Cook's Notes: 3 whole vanilla beans weighs approximately 8 grams. Use 4 beans if you want extra vanilla flavor.Grade B Madagascar vanilla beans contain less moisture than Grade A and are ideal for infusing.This is one of the few instances where cheap vodka is perfectly fine! I Made It Print Add Your Photo Photos of Quick Homemade Sous Vide Vanilla Extract