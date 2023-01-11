Main Dishes Seafood Main Dishes Salmon Baked Salmon Recipes Gochujang Glazed Salmon Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Salmon filets are glazed with gochujang which brings both spiciness and sweetness to salmon. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on January 11, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 2 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 ounces salmon fillets 1 tablespoon gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste) 2 tablespoons pineapple juice 1 pinch black sesame seeds 1 pinch white sesame seeds 1 tablespoon sliced green onions, or to taste Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) Whisk together gochujang and pineapple juice in a small bowl . to form a glaze. Brush mixture over salmon and place on a baking sheet. Bake until salmon flakes easily with a fork, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle salmon with sesame seeds and green onion. Cook's Note: If you like you can broil the salmon after baking to caramelize the glaze for 3 to 4 minutes. Gochujang can be extremely spicy depending on the brand. If you're not used to it, add it sparingly. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 240 Calories 13g Fat 7g Carbs 23g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 240 % Daily Value * Total Fat 13g 16% Saturated Fat 3g 13% Cholesterol 67mg 22% Sodium 133mg 6% Total Carbohydrate 7g 2% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 23g Potassium 445mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Gochujang Glazed Salmon