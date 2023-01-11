Gochujang Glazed Salmon

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

Salmon filets are glazed with gochujang which brings both spiciness and sweetness to salmon.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on January 11, 2023
1672801831736B8822-4377-4C1E-820A-8765CC9F2571.jpeg
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces salmon fillets

  • 1 tablespoon gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste)

  • 2 tablespoons pineapple juice

  • 1 pinch black sesame seeds

  • 1 pinch white sesame seeds

  • 1 tablespoon sliced green onions, or to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C)

  2. Whisk together gochujang and pineapple juice in a small bowl . to form a glaze. Brush mixture over salmon and place on a baking sheet.

  3. Bake until salmon flakes easily with a fork, about 20 minutes.

  4. Sprinkle salmon with sesame seeds and green onion.

Cook's Note:

If you like you can broil the salmon after baking to caramelize the glaze for 3 to 4 minutes.

Gochujang can be extremely spicy depending on the brand. If you're not used to it, add it sparingly.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

240 Calories
13g Fat
7g Carbs
23g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 240
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 13g 16%
Saturated Fat 3g 13%
Cholesterol 67mg 22%
Sodium 133mg 6%
Total Carbohydrate 7g 2%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 23g
Potassium 445mg 9%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
overhead view of a Balsamic-Glazed Salmon Fillet, vegetables and white rice on a plate
Balsamic-Glazed Salmon Fillets
1,593 Ratings
Maple Salmon
Maple Salmon
5,705 Ratings
close up view of Ginger Salmon over rice in a blue bowl with a fork
Ginger Salmon
224 Ratings
Maple-Glazed Salmon
Maple-Glazed Salmon
9 Ratings
Garlic Salmon
557 Ratings
Pistachio-Crusted Salmon
53 Ratings
Wasabi Mayo Salmon
138 Ratings
Delicious Feta-Crusted Salmon
127 Ratings
Soy and Honey-Glazed Salmon filet served with a side of roasted asparagus topped with think lemon wedges and red pepper flakes
Soy Honey-Glazed Salmon with Asparagus
28 Ratings
close up on a skillet of a few sweet glazed salmon fillets
Sweet Glazed Salmon
41 Ratings
Easy Lemon Pepper Blackened Salmon
77 Ratings
mid angle looking at a sheet pan of baked dijon salmon fillets with a fork-full taken off one fillet
Baked Dijon Salmon
3,662 Ratings
Easy, No-Mess Baked Salmon
15 Ratings
Sweet 'n' Hot Glazed Salmon
197 Ratings
Honey Mustard Salmon
5 Ratings
close up view of a Hoisin-Glazed Salmon fillet on rice, with salad and a strawberry
Hoisin-Glazed Salmon
154 Ratings