Easy Honey Mustard Mozzarella Chicken

Rating: 5 stars This is wonderful with a couple of changes. I used dijon plus a little yellow mustard. At the end of the cooking time before adding the cheese, I sprinkled a little cornstarch into the honey mustard sauce and stirred it up to thicken it a bit. If you don't do this the sauce will be very thin. Then top with the cheese and bacon bits instead of whole slices of bacon. This lowers the fat while still adding the flavor. Everyone LOVED it! Helpful (721)

Rating: 4 stars I made this tonight for dinner and my husband rated it a 9. I used dijon mustard instead of yellow mustard. I actually blended this with the honey to my taste and spread it evenly over the chicken. At this point I also sprinkled on the lemon pepper and added fresh chopped garlic to the baking dish. I also wrapped a whole piece of bacon around each breast. Then I popped it into the oven at 375 as per instructions. After about half an hour I kicked it up to broil to crisp the bacon. After I broiled the bacon for a little bit I put on the cheese. Instead of using mozzarella I used a shredded colby and monterey jack cheese blend. I broiled the cheese as well. The only thing that I think I would have done differently is flipped the chicken after a few minutes of broiling on one side so that I could get the bacon crisp on the other side too (since I had wrapped a whole piece around them) before adding the cheese. Overall quite delectable. Helpful (647)

Rating: 5 stars My husband does not care for chicken breasts (too dry and tasteless, he says), but he admitted this was the best yet and that it definitely was a keeper. I followed others' suggestions and wrapped each breast in two strips of bacon at the beginning, drizzled the honey-mustard sauce over bacon and breasts, baked 40 minutes, then sprinkled the mozzarella cheese just until melted. It was absolutely the most delicious Honey-Mustard Chicken dish we have found and believe me, we have tried many! Thanks, Sarahbea! Helpful (549)

Rating: 5 stars This has become one of my staple recipes, but I omit the bacon and cheese. It's fast, simple and so tasty. The chicken comes out moist and I like being able to adjust the honey and mustard ratio per my tastes. I tend to pair it with steamed broccoli and a baked sweet potato. Helpful (209)

Rating: 5 stars This has been my favorite recipe thus far from this website. The only thing I did different was to wrap the breasts with about 2 strips of bacon. I also prepared it early and let it sit in the fridge for a couple of hours before baking. It was delicious. It had great flavor. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (177)

Rating: 5 stars HELPFUL TIPS WITH BACON AND FOR IT NOT TO TURN OUT BURNT LIKE I'VE BEEN SEEING IN PICS: First off, if you don't like bacon ...you don't need it. Same goes with the lemon pepper. This is a very forgiving recipe. I prefer using dijon over regular mustard too. With that said, I usually never have bacon handy, but then I started getting "real bacon bits" next to salad dressings. It's not the dried out kind, but as i said real bacon pieces in a package that are ready to use! Plus this was the only way I could get my husband to eat the bacon! Each time I do this, about 10-15 min before it's done, I pour 1.5-2T of cornstarch in a bowl (I use a measuring cup since it's smaller) then a little of the sauce I saved to dissolve it THEN pour over the sauce. Otherwise you will have a very thin sauce instead of creamy one. This is personal preference of course, but I like my sauces to stick a little bit. Also since I cut each breast in half so it's thinner, I always bake my chicken at 350 for 25 COVERED .... add cornstarch ...add bacon/cheese ...then bake UNCOVERED for another 10-15 min (however long for the cheese to look deliciously melted). Helpful (161)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe. Even the kids who were skeptical ate every bit. I sliced the chicken in half lengthwise to make thinner fillets. Then I rolled them and wrapped each one with bacon and secured with a toothpick. I seasoned with black pepper and after I mixed the honey and dijon mustard together I pour it over the chicken. Since I used thinner pieces of chicken I did not cook it as long. Turned out so yummy. Thanks! Helpful (129)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe was okay but it took longer than ten minutes to get the bacon crispy in fact I stuck it in the broiler because everything else for my dinner was ready. Also the cheese and bacon didn't adhere to the chicken at all it came off when we tried to cut the chicken in one big hunk. I would maybe suggest maybe putting some cheese and then bacon and then more cheese. That might help it stick to the chicken! As far as flavor my family said it was okay and I agree maybe a more flavorful seasoning on the chicken or maybe a more flavorful cheese rather than mozzarella? Helpful (85)