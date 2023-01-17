Smoked Sausage with Spaghetti Squash

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

Microwaving the spaghetti squash ensures hands-off steaming while you cook the rest of tonight's dinner in a single skillet. If your microwave-safe dish can only hold one squash half at a time, steam it in two batches.

Recipe by thehungryscientist
Published on January 17, 2023
looking down at a platter of smoked sausage with spaghetti squash
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 medium spaghetti squash (about 2 1/2 lb.), halved and seeded

  • ¼ cup water

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 (14 ounce) package smoked sausage, bias-sliced into 1-inch pieces

  • 1 onion, coarsely chopped

  • 1 orange bell pepper, coarsely chopped

  • 1 (24 ounce) jar vodka sauce or creamy rosa pasta sauce

  • 8 ounces frozen broccoli florets (about 3 1/2 cups)

  • 1 tablespoon shaved Parmesan cheese, or to taste (Optional)

  • 4 leaves fresh basil for garnish (Optional)

Directions

  1. Put squash halves, cut sides down, in a microwave-safe dish. Add water and cover. Microwave on High until tender, about 12 minutes.

  2. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage and cook until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Cook onion and bell pepper in the same skillet until just tender, 6 to 8 minutes.

  3. Stir vodka sauce and broccoli into skillet. Bring to a simmer and cook, covered, until broccoli is crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Return sausage to skillet; stir to combine.

  4. Carefully remove squash halves from dish. Using a fork, scrape squash strands into a serving dish. Top with sausage mixture. Garnish with Parmesan and basil.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

650 Calories
41g Fat
44g Carbs
28g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 650
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 41g 52%
Saturated Fat 13g 66%
Cholesterol 71mg 24%
Sodium 2223mg 97%
Total Carbohydrate 44g 16%
Dietary Fiber 7g 24%
Protein 28g
Potassium 1275mg 27%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
high angle looking at a bowl of spaghetti squash
Spaghetti Squash
2,221 Ratings
close up view of Italian Sausage Spaghetti with cheese garnished with fresh herbs, in a white bowl with a fork
Italian Sausage Spaghetti Squash
82 Ratings
close up view of Spaghetti Squash Primavera in a bowl
Spaghetti Squash Primavera
102 Ratings
Mexican-Inspired Spaghetti Squash
5 Ratings
Baked Spaghetti Squash Casserole
15 Ways to Enjoy Roasted Spaghetti Squash
Sausage and Beef Stuffed Acorn Squash
72 Ratings
Spaghetti squash strands scraped from the roasted hull
How to Cook Spaghetti Squash Perfectly
Spaghetti Squash Tacos
Spaghetti Squash Tacos
68 Ratings
Mock Coconut Pie (Spaghetti Squash Pie)
203 Ratings
close up view of Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Ground Turkey and Vegetables on a white plate
Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Ground Turkey and Vegetables
17 Ratings
Microwave Spaghetti Squash
9 Ratings
close up on a plate with a serving of savory stuffed butternut squash and a side salad
Savory Stuffed Butternut Squash
3-Cheese Spaghetti Squash
1 Rating
Cheesy Spaghetti Squash
1 Rating
Molly's Vegetarian Spaghetti Squash
Delicata Squash with Nut Stuffing