Vegetables Squash Winter Squash Spaghetti Squash Smoked Sausage with Spaghetti Squash Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Microwaving the spaghetti squash ensures hands-off steaming while you cook the rest of tonight's dinner in a single skillet. If your microwave-safe dish can only hold one squash half at a time, steam it in two batches. Recipe by thehungryscientist Published on January 17, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 medium spaghetti squash (about 2 1/2 lb.), halved and seeded ¼ cup water 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 (14 ounce) package smoked sausage, bias-sliced into 1-inch pieces 1 onion, coarsely chopped 1 orange bell pepper, coarsely chopped 1 (24 ounce) jar vodka sauce or creamy rosa pasta sauce 8 ounces frozen broccoli florets (about 3 1/2 cups) 1 tablespoon shaved Parmesan cheese, or to taste (Optional) 4 leaves fresh basil for garnish (Optional) Directions Put squash halves, cut sides down, in a microwave-safe dish. Add water and cover. Microwave on High until tender, about 12 minutes. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage and cook until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Cook onion and bell pepper in the same skillet until just tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir vodka sauce and broccoli into skillet. Bring to a simmer and cook, covered, until broccoli is crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Return sausage to skillet; stir to combine. Carefully remove squash halves from dish. Using a fork, scrape squash strands into a serving dish. Top with sausage mixture. Garnish with Parmesan and basil. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 650 Calories 41g Fat 44g Carbs 28g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 650 % Daily Value * Total Fat 41g 52% Saturated Fat 13g 66% Cholesterol 71mg 24% Sodium 2223mg 97% Total Carbohydrate 44g 16% Dietary Fiber 7g 24% Protein 28g Potassium 1275mg 27% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Smoked Sausage with Spaghetti Squash