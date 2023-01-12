Recipes Everyday Cooking Allrecipes Magazine Recipes Side Dishes Bacon-Wilted Kale with Apples Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A wonderful twist on sauteed kale paired with bacon and apples. Recipe by VirginiaWillis Published on January 12, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 thick-cut peppered bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 1 medium chopped Honeycrisp apple 1 teaspoon minced garlic 8 cups torn kale leaves 1 tablespoon cider vinegar ½ teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper Directions Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add bacon to hot skillet; cook until crisp and fat is rendered, about 3 minutes. Drain all but 1 tablespoon bacon drippings from skillet. Add apple and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 2 minutes. Stir in garlic and gradually add kale. Cook until tender, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes. Drizzle with vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. Cook's Note: Use Russian or curly kale for this recipe. You will need 2 bunches. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 116 Calories 10g Fat 5g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 116 % Daily Value * Total Fat 10g 12% Saturated Fat 3g 16% Cholesterol 14mg 5% Sodium 416mg 18% Total Carbohydrate 5g 2% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 3g Potassium 88mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Bacon-Wilted Kale with Apples