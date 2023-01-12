Bacon-Wilted Kale with Apples

0 Photos

A wonderful twist on sauteed kale paired with bacon and apples.

Recipe by VirginiaWillis
Published on January 12, 2023
close up on a plate full of bacon wilted kale with apples
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 3 thick-cut peppered bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

  • 1 medium chopped Honeycrisp apple

  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic

  • 8 cups torn kale leaves

  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar

  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

Directions

  1. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add bacon to hot skillet; cook until crisp and fat is rendered, about 3 minutes. Drain all but 1 tablespoon bacon drippings from skillet.

  2. Add apple and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 2 minutes. Stir in garlic and gradually add kale. Cook until tender, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes. Drizzle with vinegar. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook's Note:

Use Russian or curly kale for this recipe. You will need 2 bunches.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

116 Calories
10g Fat
5g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 116
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 10g 12%
Saturated Fat 3g 16%
Cholesterol 14mg 5%
Sodium 416mg 18%
Total Carbohydrate 5g 2%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Protein 3g
Potassium 88mg 2%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

