Loaded Reuben Totchos

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

When are appetizers more than just starters? When totchos get a Reuben makeover, that's when!

By
Juliana Hale
Juliana Hale
Juliana Hale

Juliana Hale is a culinary specialist with over 20 years of experience in recipe testing and development. She works closely with Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Forks Over Knives, Midwest Living, and Traditional Home both in the test kitchens and with her stories.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023
looking down at a baking dish of loaded reuben totchos
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
35 mins
Total Time:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 (32 ounce) package frozen fried potato nuggets

  • 6 ounces corned beef, chopped (1 cup)

  • ½ cup sauerkraut, drained

  • 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese (4 oz.)

  • 1 cup shredded Colby and Monterey Jack cheese (4 oz.)

  • ½ cup Thousand Island salad dressing

  • 1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard

  • 2 tablespoons chopped green onion

  • ¼ teaspoon caraway seeds, toasted

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with foil.

  2. Spread potato nuggets on prepared baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, 28 to 32 minutes.

  3. Top potato nuggets with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Colby and Monterey Jack cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, 5 to 8 minutes.

  4. Drizzle with Thousand Island dressing and mustard. Sprinkle with green onion and caraway seeds.

Tips

Swap out the usual tortilla chips for frozen potato nuggets, then top with all the makings of a Reuben sandwich. (Just in time for St. Paddy's Day or game day.)

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

318 Calories
22g Fat
23g Carbs
13g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Calories 318
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 22g 28%
Saturated Fat 9g 43%
Cholesterol 42mg 14%
Sodium 795mg 35%
Total Carbohydrate 23g 8%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Protein 13g
Potassium 277mg 6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Reuben Sandwich
663 Ratings
Buffalo Chicken Totchos
3 Ratings
open sandwich with greens, cheese, and chile peppers
Beans and Greens Tartine
Reuben Pizza
121 Ratings
Card Placeholder Image
Slow Cooker Corned Beef Reuben Sandwiches
four slider-sized ham sandwiches on a square white plate
Baked Ham and Cheese Sliders
951 Ratings
Corned Beef Special Sandwiches
19 Ways to Use Leftover Corned Beef
image
St. Paddy's Day Leftover Corned Beef Casserole
7 Ratings
dish of Reuben Casserole with scoop removed
Reuben Casserole
388 Ratings
looking down at a big bowl of Texas caviar
32 Easy Appetizers for the Super Bowl
Memphis BBQ Pork Totchos
23 Easy Dinners That Start with Frozen Potatoes
Quick One-Pot Chicken Alfredo
Our 20 Most Popular Recipes From November
soft pretzels around a bowl of homemade Guinness Beer Cheese Dip
13 Irish Appetizer Recipes For St. Patrick's Day
close up view of Cheese Enchiladas in a white baking dish
3-Cheese Enchiladas
56 Ratings
Tailgating Spicy Taco Cheese Ball
10 Tailgating Recipes You Can Make Ahead of Time
Brick-Oven Pizza (Brooklyn Style)
Our 15 Best Pizza Recipes of All Time Might Make You Rethink Takeout