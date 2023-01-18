Recipes Everyday Cooking Allrecipes Magazine Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Loaded Reuben Totchos Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos When are appetizers more than just starters? When totchos get a Reuben makeover, that's when! By Juliana Hale Juliana Hale Juliana Hale is a culinary specialist with over 20 years of experience in recipe testing and development. She works closely with Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Forks Over Knives, Midwest Living, and Traditional Home both in the test kitchens and with her stories. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on January 18, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 35 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 12 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (32 ounce) package frozen fried potato nuggets 6 ounces corned beef, chopped (1 cup) ½ cup sauerkraut, drained 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese (4 oz.) 1 cup shredded Colby and Monterey Jack cheese (4 oz.) ½ cup Thousand Island salad dressing 1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard 2 tablespoons chopped green onion ¼ teaspoon caraway seeds, toasted Directions Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with foil. Spread potato nuggets on prepared baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, 28 to 32 minutes. Top potato nuggets with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Colby and Monterey Jack cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, 5 to 8 minutes. Drizzle with Thousand Island dressing and mustard. Sprinkle with green onion and caraway seeds. Tips Swap out the usual tortilla chips for frozen potato nuggets, then top with all the makings of a Reuben sandwich. (Just in time for St. Paddy's Day or game day.) I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 318 Calories 22g Fat 23g Carbs 13g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 318 % Daily Value * Total Fat 22g 28% Saturated Fat 9g 43% Cholesterol 42mg 14% Sodium 795mg 35% Total Carbohydrate 23g 8% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Protein 13g Potassium 277mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Loaded Reuben Totchos