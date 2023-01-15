Main Dishes Seafood Main Dishes Salmon Baked Salmon Recipes Maple Mustard Salmon Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A quick roast at high heat is one of the breeziest ways to cook salmon. Stir together a tangy stone-ground mustard glaze and brush it over the fillets: You'll be done with prep before the oven finishes preheating. By Nicole Hopper Published on January 15, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 ½ tablespoons stone-ground mustard 1 tablespoon maple syrup 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice ½ teaspoon minced garlic ¼ teaspoon minced fresh thyme 6 (6 ounce) frozen salmon fillets, thawed and patted dry 1 teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon black pepper 1 tablespoon olive oil Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a large baking sheet with foil. Whisk together mustard, maple syrup, lemon juice, garlic, and thyme in a small bowl. Season salmon on both sides with salt and pepper and brush with oil. Arrange salmon on prepared baking sheet. Brush with mustard mixture. Bake in the preheated oven until salmon flakes easily with a fork, 8 to 10 minutes. Cook's Note: If your salmon has skin, arrange skin sides down on the baking sheet. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 343 Calories 21g Fat 4g Carbs 34g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 343 % Daily Value * Total Fat 21g 26% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 99mg 33% Sodium 494mg 21% Total Carbohydrate 4g 1% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Protein 34g Potassium 619mg 13% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Maple Mustard Salmon