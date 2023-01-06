Recipes Main Dishes Rice Southeast Asian Style Chicken Rice Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos I've mixed elements of Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian and other Asian cuisines to make a delicious chicken and rice dish topped with a fresh herb salad. By Chef John Chef John Twitter John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes. He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on January 6, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 40 mins Stand Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 10 mins Servings: 2 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Chicken Rice: 1 large chicken breast, skin on 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed 1 tablespoon vegetable oil 1 tablespoon minced ginger 2 cloves garlic, minced ⅓ cup diced onions ½ teaspoon turmeric 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon jasmine rice 1 ½ cups chicken broth Chicken Herb Salad: ½ cup thinly sliced red onion ¼ cup sliced green onions 1 small red Fresno chili, thinly sliced, or any other hot pepper 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, plus more to taste 2 teaspoons soy sauce, or to taste 1 teaspoon sambal hot chili sauce 1 teaspoon sesame oil, or to taste ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper salt to taste ½ cup freshly torn mint leaves ½ cup freshly torn cilantro leaves lime wedges (Optional) Directions Set chicken breast onto a cutting board and make 5 or 6 shallow cuts through the skin. Season generously on both sides with salt. Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium high heat and sear chicken breast, skin-side down, until the skin is golden brown and fat has rendered out, about 5 minutes. Flip breast over, and keep cooking until chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes more. If oil starts to smoke before the chicken is cooked, reduce heat to medium or medium-low. Turn off the heat and transfer chicken to a plate to rest until cool enough to handle. Peel off the skin and finely chop. Refrigerate chicken breast. Add minced chicken skin back into the skillet over and medium heat. Cook and stir until the skin browns and starts getting crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Add ginger, garlic, and onions and cook, stirring, until onions start to turn translucent, about 5 minutes. Add turmeric and rice; cook and stir until rice is well coated with oil, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in broth, turn heat to high, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer undisturbed for 20 minutes. Turn off the heat and set a timer for 10 minutes to allow rice to rest. Meanwhile, shred the chicken meat using your hands or cut into small pieces. Place into a bowl. Add red onion, green onions, Fresno chili, lime juice, soy sauce, hot sauce, sesame oil, salt, pepper, fresh mint and cilantro. Toss until well combined. Taste and adjust with more lime juice, salt, and/or spice as needed. After the 10 minute rice timer is up, remove cover, and fluff rice with a fork. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary. Serve rice topped with the chicken herb salad mixture and lime wedges. Chef John Cook's Note: Rice can be served hot, warm, room temperature, or cold. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 820 Calories 29g Fat 87g Carbs 51g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 820 % Daily Value * Total Fat 29g 37% Saturated Fat 6g 31% Cholesterol 132mg 44% Sodium 2268mg 99% Total Carbohydrate 87g 32% Dietary Fiber 3g 10% Protein 51g Potassium 701mg 15% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Southeast Asian Style Chicken Rice