Southeast Asian Style Chicken Rice

Set chicken breast onto a cutting board and make 5 or 6 shallow cuts through the skin. Season generously on both sides with salt.

Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium high heat and sear chicken breast, skin-side down, until the skin is golden brown and fat has rendered out, about 5 minutes. Flip breast over, and keep cooking until chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes more. If oil starts to smoke before the chicken is cooked, reduce heat to medium or medium-low.

Turn off the heat and transfer chicken to a plate to rest until cool enough to handle. Peel off the skin and finely chop. Refrigerate chicken breast.

Add minced chicken skin back into the skillet over and medium heat. Cook and stir until the skin browns and starts getting crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Add ginger, garlic, and onions and cook, stirring, until onions start to turn translucent, about 5 minutes. Add turmeric and rice; cook and stir until rice is well coated with oil, 2 to 3 minutes.

Stir in broth, turn heat to high, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer undisturbed for 20 minutes. Turn off the heat and set a timer for 10 minutes to allow rice to rest.

Meanwhile, shred the chicken meat using your hands or cut into small pieces. Place into a bowl. Add red onion, green onions, Fresno chili, lime juice, soy sauce, hot sauce, sesame oil, salt, pepper, fresh mint and cilantro. Toss until well combined. Taste and adjust with more lime juice, salt, and/or spice as needed.