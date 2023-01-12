Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Grapes

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

A simple recipe for roasted Brussels sprouts paired with garlic, grapes, and rosemary.

Recipe by VirginiaWillis
Published on January 12, 2023
looking down at a platter of roasted brussels sprouts with grapes
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
3 hrs 18 mins
Total Time:
3 hrs 33 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved

  • 2 cups red seedless grapes

  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic

  • 2 fresh rosemary sprigs

  • lemon wedges for serving

  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  2. Heat oil in a very large oven-safe skillet over high heat until shimmering. Arrange Brussels sprouts cut sides down in the skillet. Cook until cut sides are browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in grapes and garlic. Top with rosemary sprigs.

  3. Roast in the preheated oven until sprouts are tender, about 15 minutes.

  4. Season with salt and black pepper. Squeeze lemon wedges over sprouts. If desired, remove rosemary before serving. Garnish with additional pepper.

Cook's Note:

If Brussels sprouts are very large, cut into quarters.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

81 Calories
4g Fat
11g Carbs
4g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 81
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 4g 5%
Saturated Fat 1g 3%
Sodium 29mg 1%
Total Carbohydrate 11g 4%
Dietary Fiber 4g 16%
Protein 4g
Potassium 446mg 9%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Pan-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
5 Ratings
close up on a sheet pan of crispy parmesan crusted roasted brussels sprouts
Crispy Parmesan-Crusted Roasted Brussels Sprouts
4 Ratings
Oven-Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Garlic
8 Ratings
Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
9 Ratings
a close up view of roasted Brussels sprouts
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
4,348 Ratings
Brussels Sprouts with Mushrooms
167 Ratings
Brussels Sprouts with Grapes
38 Ratings
close up view of Garlic Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Bacon on a plate
Garlic Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Bacon
108 Ratings
Browned Brussels Sprouts with Orange and Walnuts
41 Ratings
Brussels Sprouts with Chestnuts
7 Ratings
Shredded Brussels Sprouts
699 Ratings
Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon in a white bowl
Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
474 Ratings
Brussels Sprouts and Chestnuts
10 Ratings
close up view of Parmesan Brussels Sprouts in a white bowl
Parmesan Brussels Sprouts
432 Ratings
Brussels Sprouts with Browned Butter
28 Ratings
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Parmesan
61 Ratings