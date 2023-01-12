Recipes Side Dish Vegetables Brussels Sprouts Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Grapes Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A simple recipe for roasted Brussels sprouts paired with garlic, grapes, and rosemary. Recipe by VirginiaWillis Published on January 12, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 3 hrs 18 mins Total Time: 3 hrs 33 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved 2 cups red seedless grapes 1 teaspoon minced garlic 2 fresh rosemary sprigs lemon wedges for serving ¼ teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Heat oil in a very large oven-safe skillet over high heat until shimmering. Arrange Brussels sprouts cut sides down in the skillet. Cook until cut sides are browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in grapes and garlic. Top with rosemary sprigs. Roast in the preheated oven until sprouts are tender, about 15 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper. Squeeze lemon wedges over sprouts. If desired, remove rosemary before serving. Garnish with additional pepper. Cook's Note: If Brussels sprouts are very large, cut into quarters. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 81 Calories 4g Fat 11g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 81 % Daily Value * Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 3% Sodium 29mg 1% Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Dietary Fiber 4g 16% Protein 4g Potassium 446mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Grapes