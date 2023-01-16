Smashed Sweet Potatoes with Soy-Citrus Glaze

Pair this seasonal sweet potato side with your favorite spring recipes. Sweet potatoes are roasted, smashed, and drizzled with a flavorful soy-citrus glaze.

By Virginia Willis
Published on January 16, 2023
close up on a bunch of smashed sweet potatoes with a side of citrus soy glaze
Prep Time:
15 mins
Stand Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 4 sweet potatoes

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil

  • 1 teaspoon gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes)

  • ¼ cup packed brown sugar

  • ¼ cup less-sodium soy sauce

  • 1 orange, zested and juiced

  • fresh chopped cilantro, for garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with foil

  2. Peel sweet potatoes and cut crosswise into 3/4-inch-thick rounds.

  3. Toss together sweet potatoes, oil, and gochugaru (Korean chile flakes) in a bowl. Spread out in a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet.

  4. Roast in the preheated oven until knife-tender, 15 to 18 minutes.

  5. Meanwhile, bring brown sugar, soy sauce, orange juice and orange zest to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, until a thick, syrupy glaze forms, about 15 minutes. Remove potatoes from oven.

  6. Position oven rack 6 inches from heat; preheat broiler. Lightly smash each potato slice with the bottom of a glass. Broil until browned in spots, about 3 minutes. Drizzle with glaze. Garnish with cilantro.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

309 Calories
4g Fat
66g Carbs
5g Protein
