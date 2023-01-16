Recipes Everyday Cooking Allrecipes Magazine Recipes Side Dishes Smashed Sweet Potatoes with Soy-Citrus Glaze Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Pair this seasonal sweet potato side with your favorite spring recipes. Sweet potatoes are roasted, smashed, and drizzled with a flavorful soy-citrus glaze. By Virginia Willis Published on January 16, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Stand Time: 20 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 sweet potatoes 1 tablespoon canola oil 1 teaspoon gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes) ¼ cup packed brown sugar ¼ cup less-sodium soy sauce 1 orange, zested and juiced fresh chopped cilantro, for garnish Directions Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with foil Peel sweet potatoes and cut crosswise into 3/4-inch-thick rounds. Toss together sweet potatoes, oil, and gochugaru (Korean chile flakes) in a bowl. Spread out in a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast in the preheated oven until knife-tender, 15 to 18 minutes. Meanwhile, bring brown sugar, soy sauce, orange juice and orange zest to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, until a thick, syrupy glaze forms, about 15 minutes. Remove potatoes from oven. Position oven rack 6 inches from heat; preheat broiler. Lightly smash each potato slice with the bottom of a glass. Broil until browned in spots, about 3 minutes. Drizzle with glaze. Garnish with cilantro. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 309 Calories 4g Fat 66g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 309 % Daily Value * Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 0g 2% Sodium 1037mg 45% Total Carbohydrate 66g 24% Dietary Fiber 8g 29% Protein 5g Potassium 907mg 19% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Smashed Sweet Potatoes with Soy-Citrus Glaze