Healthier Jalapeño Poppers

Try jalapeño poppers in the air fryer with a few flavor upgrades. Start with a Greek-style yogurt–based filling, then mix in your favorite cheese, seasoning, and fresh herbs for poppers with about 30 calories and 50 milligrams of sodium.

By
Juliana Hale
Juliana Hale is a culinary specialist with over 20 years of experience in recipe testing and development. She works closely with Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Forks Over Knives, Midwest Living, and Traditional Home both in the test kitchens and with her stories.

Published on January 14, 2023
looking down at a few healthier jalapeño poppers
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Stand Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 jalapeño poppers
Ingredients

  • 1 (8 ounce) package reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), softened

  • ½ cup shredded Gouda cheese

  • ¼ cup plain Greek-style yogurt

  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

  • 1 tablespoon salt-free Italian seasoning

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1 pound jalapeno peppers, halved and seeded

  • 2 tablespoons whole-wheat panko bread crumbs

Directions

  1. For filling, stir together cream cheese, gouda, yogurt, oregano, Italian seasoning, and garlic in a bowl.

  2. Transfer filling to a piping bag (fitted with a tip) or a small zip-top plastic bag and snip off a corner. Pipe filling into each pepper half. Put panko in a small dish. Dip peppers, filling sides down, in panko to coat. Lightly coat panko with cooking spray.

  3. Preheat air fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Air-fry peppers, panko sides up and working in batches as needed, until tender and lightly browned, about 8 minutes. f you like, garnish with additional fresh herbs.

Cook's Note:

For a kid-friendly version, substitute 12 ounces mini bell peppers for the jalapeño peppers.

Keep cooked poppers warm in a 200 degrees F (200 degrees C) oven while air-frying remaining batches.

Variations:

Parmesan & Parsley Poppers: PARMESAN + PARSLEY + GARLIC-HERB SEASONING

Manchego & Chili-Lime Poppers: MANCHEGO + CILANTRO + CHILI-LIME SEASONING

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 16
Calories 63
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 4g 5%
Saturated Fat 2g 12%
Cholesterol 13mg 4%
Sodium 79mg 3%
Total Carbohydrate 4g 1%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Protein 3g
Potassium 97mg 2%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

