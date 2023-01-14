Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Vegetable Jalapeno Popper Recipes Healthier Jalapeño Poppers Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Try jalapeño poppers in the air fryer with a few flavor upgrades. Start with a Greek-style yogurt–based filling, then mix in your favorite cheese, seasoning, and fresh herbs for poppers with about 30 calories and 50 milligrams of sodium. By Juliana Hale Juliana Hale Juliana Hale is a culinary specialist with over 20 years of experience in recipe testing and development. She works closely with Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Forks Over Knives, Midwest Living, and Traditional Home both in the test kitchens and with her stories. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on January 14, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Stand Time: 30 mins Total Time: 1 hrs Servings: 16 Yield: 16 jalapeño poppers Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (8 ounce) package reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), softened ½ cup shredded Gouda cheese ¼ cup plain Greek-style yogurt 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano 1 tablespoon salt-free Italian seasoning 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 pound jalapeno peppers, halved and seeded 2 tablespoons whole-wheat panko bread crumbs Directions For filling, stir together cream cheese, gouda, yogurt, oregano, Italian seasoning, and garlic in a bowl. Transfer filling to a piping bag (fitted with a tip) or a small zip-top plastic bag and snip off a corner. Pipe filling into each pepper half. Put panko in a small dish. Dip peppers, filling sides down, in panko to coat. Lightly coat panko with cooking spray. Preheat air fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Air-fry peppers, panko sides up and working in batches as needed, until tender and lightly browned, about 8 minutes. f you like, garnish with additional fresh herbs. Cook's Note: For a kid-friendly version, substitute 12 ounces mini bell peppers for the jalapeño peppers. Keep cooked poppers warm in a 200 degrees F (200 degrees C) oven while air-frying remaining batches. Variations: Parmesan & Parsley Poppers: PARMESAN + PARSLEY + GARLIC-HERB SEASONING Manchego & Chili-Lime Poppers: MANCHEGO + CILANTRO + CHILI-LIME SEASONING I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 63 Calories 4g Fat 4g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 16 Calories 63 % Daily Value * Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 2g 12% Cholesterol 13mg 4% Sodium 79mg 3% Total Carbohydrate 4g 1% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 3g Potassium 97mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Healthier Jalapeño Poppers