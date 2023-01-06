Recipes Meat and Poultry Beef Brisket Sous Vide Beef Brisket with Ancho Chili Sauce Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Perfectly tender, melt in your mouth brisket, with a gentle smokiness and a sauce that is full of ancho chili flavor and well balanced smoky, earthy, sweet, and spicy flavors. By Karen Rankin Karen Rankin Karen Rankin is a chef, recipe developer, and food stylist with over 25 years experience cooking, developing recipes, styling food, and entertaining guests at her table and in restaurants. During the past 11 years, Karen has been styling food for various publications such as Cooking Light, Southern Living, Eating Well, Real Simple, as well as creating instructional videos for Southern Living Magazine's Tips from the Test Kitchen, featured on select television programming, and on websites.  Prep Time: 30 mins Cook Time: 2 days Grill Time: 10 mins Stand Time: 15 mins Total Time: 2 days 55 mins Servings: 8 Ingredients 1 (6 pound) beef brisket 2 tablespoons kosher salt 2 teaspoons onion powder 2 teaspoons garlic powder 1 teaspoon smoked paprika 1 teaspoon ground black pepper 2 ounces dried ancho chiles (about 4 medium dried chiles) ¼ cup canola oil, divided 2 cups chopped red onion 4 medium garlic cloves, peeled and smashed 2 tablespoons tomato paste ¾ cup dry red wine ½ cup ketchup ¼ cup melted unsalted butter 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper or hot sauce, as desired (Optional) Directions Prepare a thermocirculator and water bath according to manufacturer's directions. Set thermocirculator to 128 degrees F (53 degrees C) and allow water bath to come up to temperature. While water heats, trim excess fat from the fat cap of the brisket to about 1/4 inch. Do not remove all the fat, as this will contribute to keeping the meat juicy. Pat brisket dry with a paper towel. Combine salt, onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika and pepper in a small bowl. Completely cover all sides of the brisket with the spice mixture. Place the brisket in a large vacuum sealable bag. Seal bag according to manufacturer's directions. Transfer vacuum sealed brisket to warm water bath with thermocirculator, cover vessel with aluminum foil to reduce evaporation, and cook undisturbed for 48 hours. Remove brisket from bag, reserving cooking liquid (you should have about 3 ½ cups cooking liquid). Strain cooking liquid through a fine mesh sieve and discard any solids. Set brisket aside on a plate or cutting board. Place dried ancho chiles in a large, dry saucepan over medium high heat. Cook, turning often, until chiles are blistered, and aromatic. Remove chiles from heat and allow to cool briefly. Once chiles have cooled enough to handle, remove stems and seeds, and tear chiles into 2-inch pieces. Place torn chiles in a medium bowl with 1 cup of boiling water and 2 cups of strained, reserved cooking liquid; allow to stand until chiles have softened, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in the same saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onions and smashed garlic cloves; cook, stirring often, until onions and garlic have softened, about 5 minutes. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring often, for 1 minute. Add red wine and allow mixture to reduce until most of the liquid excep tfor about 1/4 cup has evaporated, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Remove softened chiles from liquid, and strain liquid through a fine mesh sieve, reserving 1/2 cup of the strained liquid. Combine softened chiles, 1/2 cup reserved liquid, onion mixture, and ketchup in a blender; blend until smooth. Add unsalted butter and sherry vinegar to the mixture and process until smooth. If you want a spicier sauce, add cayenne pepper or hot sauce to taste. Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium high (350 degrees F to 400 degrees F / 175 degrees C to 200 degrees C). Pat brisket dry with paper towels and rub with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Place on the preheated grill and grill until grill marks appear, the outside is slightly charred, and the brisket is heated through, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer brisket to a cutting board, let stand for 5 minutes to rest, and slice thinly against the grain of the meat and serve hot with sauce. Cook's Note: You can serve the sauce at room temperature or warm. To warm, pour sauce into a saucepan and warm over low heat; cover and stir often, until ready to serve. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 1239 Calories 104g Fat 11g Carbs 59g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 1239 % Daily Value * Total Fat 104g 133% Saturated Fat 41g 203% Cholesterol 264mg 88% Sodium 1863mg 81% Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 59g Potassium 1182mg 25% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.