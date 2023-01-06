Sous Vide Beef Brisket with Ancho Chili Sauce

Prepare a thermocirculator and water bath according to manufacturer's directions. Set thermocirculator to 128 degrees F (53 degrees C) and allow water bath to come up to temperature.

While water heats, trim excess fat from the fat cap of the brisket to about 1/4 inch. Do not remove all the fat, as this will contribute to keeping the meat juicy. Pat brisket dry with a paper towel.

Combine salt, onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika and pepper in a small bowl. Completely cover all sides of the brisket with the spice mixture.

Place the brisket in a large vacuum sealable bag. Seal bag according to manufacturer's directions. Transfer vacuum sealed brisket to warm water bath with thermocirculator, cover vessel with aluminum foil to reduce evaporation, and cook undisturbed for 48 hours. Remove brisket from bag, reserving cooking liquid (you should have about 3 ½ cups cooking liquid). Strain cooking liquid through a fine mesh sieve and discard any solids. Set brisket aside on a plate or cutting board.

Place dried ancho chiles in a large, dry saucepan over medium high heat. Cook, turning often, until chiles are blistered, and aromatic. Remove chiles from heat and allow to cool briefly. Once chiles have cooled enough to handle, remove stems and seeds, and tear chiles into 2-inch pieces. Place torn chiles in a medium bowl with 1 cup of boiling water and 2 cups of strained, reserved cooking liquid; allow to stand until chiles have softened, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in the same saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onions and smashed garlic cloves; cook, stirring often, until onions and garlic have softened, about 5 minutes. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring often, for 1 minute. Add red wine and allow mixture to reduce until most of the liquid excep tfor about 1/4 cup has evaporated, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.

Remove softened chiles from liquid, and strain liquid through a fine mesh sieve, reserving 1/2 cup of the strained liquid. Combine softened chiles, 1/2 cup reserved liquid, onion mixture, and ketchup in a blender; blend until smooth. Add unsalted butter and sherry vinegar to the mixture and process until smooth. If you want a spicier sauce, add cayenne pepper or hot sauce to taste.

Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium high (350 degrees F to 400 degrees F / 175 degrees C to 200 degrees C).

Pat brisket dry with paper towels and rub with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Place on the preheated grill and grill until grill marks appear, the outside is slightly charred, and the brisket is heated through, about 5 minutes per side.