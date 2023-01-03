Recipes Main Dishes Sandwich Recipes Beans and Greens Tartine Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Bacon-y beans and garlicky greens are combined in this delicious French open-faced sandwich called a tartine. By Chef John Chef John Twitter John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes. He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on January 3, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 30 mins Cook Time: 30 mins Total Time: 1 hrs Servings: 4 Yield: 4 tartines Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Toast: 4 thick slices French bread 2 tablespoons olive oil Greens: 1 bunch Swiss chard, stems removed 1 tablespoon olive oil 2 cloves garlic, minced zest from 1 lemon salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste cayenne pepper to taste Beans: 2 slices bacon, cut into 1/2 inch pieces ¼ cup sliced green onions ½ teaspoon ground cumin ¼ teaspoon dried oregano salt to taste 1 (12 ounce) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed 2 tablespoons water, plus more as needed Tartine: 1 lemon, juiced 6 ounces pepper Jack cheese, grated 1 red Fresno chile, thinly sliced ¼ cup thinly sliced green onions Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Drizzle olive oil on both sides of the bread. Bake in the preheated oven until light golden brown, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add Swiss chard and cook for 2 minutes. Transfer chard to a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain and squeeze out as much excess water from the chard as possible using your hands. Roughly chop. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-heat and add garlic. Cook and stir until fragrant, about 20 seconds. Add chard and stir to combine. Turn off heat, and season with lemon zest, salt, pepper, and cayenne; stir to combine. Remove from stove and set aside until needed. Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until well browned and crisp, about 10 minutes. Turn off heat and remove bacon with a slotted spoon. Drain bacon slices on paper towels. Crumble once cool enough to handle. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Remove all but 1 to 2 tablespoons of bacon fat from the skillet. Heat skillet over medium-high heat and add green onions. Cook onions for 1 minute. Stir in cumin, oregano, and salt. Add beans, and stir to combine. Add water, and bring to a simmer. Once beans are simmering, use a potato masher to mash beans as smooth as you want. Add more water of you like to achieve desired texture. Taste and adjust for salt. Spread bean mixture evenly amongst the 4 pieces of toast. Top with chard, followed by crumbled bacon. Drizzle with lemon juice, and top with freshly grated pepper Jack cheese. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese starts to brown and the tartines are heated through, about 12 minutes. Serve topped with Fresno chile pepper slices and green onions. Cook's Note: You can use ay other leafy green, e.g. kale, instead of the Swiss chard. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 514 Calories 32g Fat 38g Carbs 20g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 514 % Daily Value * Total Fat 32g 41% Saturated Fat 12g 58% Cholesterol 55mg 18% Sodium 977mg 42% Total Carbohydrate 38g 14% Dietary Fiber 6g 22% Protein 20g Potassium 545mg 12% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Beans and Greens Tartine