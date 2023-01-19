Recipes Meat and Poultry Beef Beef Tenderloin Recipes Sous Vide Beef Tenderloin Roast Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Elegant beef tenderloin roast, first cooked sous vide then pan seared in cast iron to finish. Serve with horseradish cream sauce in addition to homemade gravy if you like. Recipe by Nicole Leonard Published on January 19, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Cook Time: 2 hrs 40 mins Chill Time: 8 hrs Rest Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 hrs 50 mins Servings: 10 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 ½ pounds whole beef tenderloin 1 tablespoon sea salt/kosher salt (such as Redmonds®) 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or more to taste 6 cloves garlic 3 fresh thyme sprigs, or to taste rosemary sprig 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided, or more as needed 2 tablespoons olive oil, or as needed 1 splash red wine 1 tablespoon gelatin powder 1 cup cold water salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Directions Trim and tie tenderloin together with kitchen twine the night before cooking. Combine salt and pepper in a bowl and season tenderloin on all sides. Place on a baking rack set over a cookie sheet and allow to rest, uncovered, in the refrigerator overnight. The next morning place tenderloin, garlic, thyme, and rosemary into a sous vide vacuum bag and seal using a vacuum sealer. Refrigerate until you are ready to sous vide. Attach sous vide cooker to a heat-proof container of water and set temperature to 133 degrees F (56 degrees C). Sous vide until tenderloin has reached the desired temperature, 2 1/2 to 3 hours, depending on thickness. About 30 minutes pour water in a metal bowl and sprinkle gelatin powder on top. Allow to sit for 30 minutes until gelatin blooms. Set on top of a double boiler over simmering water and stir until a clear liquid forms. Do not allow to boil. Remove tenderloin from sous vide, pat dry, and let rest while preparing the gravy. Pour au jus liquids from the sous vide bag into a sauce pan. Stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons butter and red wine. Add as much of the bloomed gelatin as you like depending on desired thickness and whisk until well combined. Season gravy with salt, pepper, and herbs to taste. Heat cast iron pan to medium-high. Brush tenderloin with olive oil and sear in the hot pan until browned all over, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Melt extra butter in the pan as desired. Remove from pan, tent with foil, and allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Slice tenderloin and serve with gravy. Cook's Note: I cooked the pork tenderloin sous vide at 133 degrees F (56 degrees C) for 2 1/2 hours and got the center cut to medium/medium rare and the butt to rare-medium rare. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 637 Calories 53g Fat 0g Carbs 37g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 637 % Daily Value * Total Fat 53g 68% Saturated Fat 22g 108% Cholesterol 154mg 51% Sodium 101mg 4% Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Protein 37g Potassium 610mg 13% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Sous Vide Beef Tenderloin Roast