Sous Vide Beef Tenderloin Roast

Elegant beef tenderloin roast, first cooked sous vide then pan seared in cast iron to finish. Serve with horseradish cream sauce in addition to homemade gravy if you like.

Recipe by Nicole Leonard
Published on January 19, 2023
Cook Time:
2 hrs 40 mins
Chill Time:
8 hrs
Rest Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
10
Ingredients

  • 4 ½ pounds whole beef tenderloin

  • 1 tablespoon sea salt/kosher salt (such as Redmonds®)

  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or more to taste

  • 6 cloves garlic

  • 3 fresh thyme sprigs, or to taste

  • rosemary sprig

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided, or more as needed

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, or as needed

  • 1 splash red wine

  • 1 tablespoon gelatin powder

  • 1 cup cold water

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Trim and tie tenderloin together with kitchen twine the night before cooking. Combine salt and pepper in a bowl and season tenderloin on all sides. Place on a baking rack set over a cookie sheet and allow to rest, uncovered, in the refrigerator overnight.

  2. The next morning place tenderloin, garlic, thyme, and rosemary into a sous vide vacuum bag and seal using a vacuum sealer. Refrigerate until you are ready to sous vide.

  3. Attach sous vide cooker to a heat-proof container of water and set temperature to 133 degrees F (56 degrees C). Sous vide until tenderloin has reached the desired temperature, 2 1/2 to 3 hours, depending on thickness.

  4. About 30 minutes pour water in a metal bowl and sprinkle gelatin powder on top. Allow to sit for 30 minutes until gelatin blooms. Set on top of a double boiler over simmering water and stir until a clear liquid forms. Do not allow to boil.

  5. Remove tenderloin from sous vide, pat dry, and let rest while preparing the gravy.

  6. Pour au jus liquids from the sous vide bag into a sauce pan. Stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons butter and red wine. Add as much of the bloomed gelatin as you like depending on desired thickness and whisk until well combined. Season gravy with salt, pepper, and herbs to taste.

  7. Heat cast iron pan to medium-high. Brush tenderloin with olive oil and sear in the hot pan until browned all over, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Melt extra butter in the pan as desired. Remove from pan, tent with foil, and allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes.

  8. Slice tenderloin and serve with gravy.

Cook's Note:

I cooked the pork tenderloin sous vide at 133 degrees F (56 degrees C) for 2 1/2 hours and got the center cut to medium/medium rare and the butt to rare-medium rare.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

637 Calories
53g Fat
0g Carbs
37g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 10
Calories 637
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 53g 68%
Saturated Fat 22g 108%
Cholesterol 154mg 51%
Sodium 101mg 4%
Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%
Dietary Fiber 0g 0%
Protein 37g
Potassium 610mg 13%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

