Sous Vide Beef Tenderloin Roast

Trim and tie tenderloin together with kitchen twine the night before cooking. Combine salt and pepper in a bowl and season tenderloin on all sides. Place on a baking rack set over a cookie sheet and allow to rest, uncovered, in the refrigerator overnight.

The next morning place tenderloin, garlic, thyme, and rosemary into a sous vide vacuum bag and seal using a vacuum sealer. Refrigerate until you are ready to sous vide.

Attach sous vide cooker to a heat-proof container of water and set temperature to 133 degrees F (56 degrees C). Sous vide until tenderloin has reached the desired temperature, 2 1/2 to 3 hours, depending on thickness.

About 30 minutes pour water in a metal bowl and sprinkle gelatin powder on top. Allow to sit for 30 minutes until gelatin blooms. Set on top of a double boiler over simmering water and stir until a clear liquid forms. Do not allow to boil.

Remove tenderloin from sous vide, pat dry, and let rest while preparing the gravy.

Pour au jus liquids from the sous vide bag into a sauce pan. Stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons butter and red wine. Add as much of the bloomed gelatin as you like depending on desired thickness and whisk until well combined. Season gravy with salt, pepper, and herbs to taste.

Heat cast iron pan to medium-high. Brush tenderloin with olive oil and sear in the hot pan until browned all over, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Melt extra butter in the pan as desired. Remove from pan, tent with foil, and allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes.