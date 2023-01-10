Warm Grilled Red Cabbage Slaw

Grandma wouldn't make this type of slaw: warm red cabbage grilled with the tartness of apple cider vinegar and with added sweetness from maple syrup and green apples.

Recipe by Chef Mo
Published on January 10, 2023
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
1 cups
Ingredients

  • 1 medium white onion, thinly sliced

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 1 Granny Smith apple - peeled, cored and chopped

  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup

  • 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

  • 1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder

  • 1 ½ teaspoons onion powder

  • 1 head red cabbage, shredded

  • cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions

  1. Heat grill to medium high heat to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  2. Pour olive oil into a grill pan and sauté onion for 2 minutes. Add chopped apples, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, garlic powder, and onion powder to the grill pan and stir until mixed.

  3. Reduce heat to low at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Add red cabbage to the grill pan and cook until cabbage is wilted and lightly tender, about 15 minutes.

  4. Remove from heat and add parsley. Enjoy warm.

Can enjoy cold

Slaw lasts up to 3 days refrigerated

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

160 Calories
6g Fat
27g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 5
Calories 160
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 6g 7%
Saturated Fat 1g 4%
Sodium 51mg 2%
Total Carbohydrate 27g 10%
Dietary Fiber 5g 17%
Protein 3g
Potassium 538mg 11%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

