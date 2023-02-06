Cherry Crunch Dessert

For those who love cheesecake, but don't like the heavy texture or the time it takes to make a traditional cheesecake, this cherry crunch dessert may just be what you're looking for.

Published on February 6, 2023
Prep Time:
15 mins
Bake Time:
20 mins
Additional Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
50 mins
Servings:
16
Ingredients

Crust:

  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

  • 2 tablespoons white sugar

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ¾ cup butter, softened

  • 1 cup chopped pecans

Filling:

  • 2 cups confectioners' sugar

  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

  • 1 (12 ounce) container frozen whipped topping (such as Cool Whip®), thawed

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

Topping:

  • 2 (21 ounce) cans cherry pie filling

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  2. Whisk flour, sugar, and salt together in a medium bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender, a fork, or your fingers until crumbly; stir in pecans. Press crust mixture evenly into an ungreased 9x13-inch baking pan.

  3. Bake crust in the preheated oven until golden, about 20 minutes. Let cool.

  4. Meanwhile, beat confectioner's sugar and cream cheese together in a large bowl until combined. Fold in thawed whipped topping; stir in vanilla bean paste.

  5. Spread cream cheese filling over cooled crust; top with cherry pie filling. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

437 Calories
24g Fat
53g Carbs
4g Protein
