Recipes Desserts Fruit Desserts Cherry Dessert Recipes Cherry Crunch Dessert Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos For those who love cheesecake, but don't like the heavy texture or the time it takes to make a traditional cheesecake, this cherry crunch dessert may just be what you're looking for. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on February 6, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Bake Time: 20 mins Additional Time: 15 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 16 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Crust: 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour 2 tablespoons white sugar ½ teaspoon salt ¾ cup butter, softened 1 cup chopped pecans Filling: 2 cups confectioners' sugar 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened 1 (12 ounce) container frozen whipped topping (such as Cool Whip®), thawed 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste Topping: 2 (21 ounce) cans cherry pie filling Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Whisk flour, sugar, and salt together in a medium bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender, a fork, or your fingers until crumbly; stir in pecans. Press crust mixture evenly into an ungreased 9x13-inch baking pan. Bake crust in the preheated oven until golden, about 20 minutes. Let cool. Meanwhile, beat confectioner's sugar and cream cheese together in a large bowl until combined. Fold in thawed whipped topping; stir in vanilla bean paste. Spread cream cheese filling over cooled crust; top with cherry pie filling. Refrigerate until ready to serve. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 437 Calories 24g Fat 53g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 16 Calories 437 % Daily Value * Total Fat 24g 31% Saturated Fat 14g 68% Cholesterol 38mg 13% Sodium 183mg 8% Total Carbohydrate 53g 19% Dietary Fiber 2g 5% Protein 4g Potassium 145mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Cherry Crunch Dessert